Premier Equestrian Enhances Equine Health and Performance with the Horse Solarium

Sandy, Utah – August 5, 2024 – Premier Equestrian, a leading provider of premium equestrian equipment and solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of a new product to its farm and barn collection – the Horse Solarium. This cutting-edge heat therapy system offers a host of benefits for the health and well-being of horses and ponies.

The Horse Solarium from Premier Equestrian is designed to provide a range of therapeutic and restorative benefits for equine athletes. From enhanced muscle suppleness and improved blood circulation to effective heat therapy and post-workout recovery, this innovative product is a game-changer for equestrian professionals and enthusiasts alike.

“We are excited to introduce the Horse Solarium to our customers, as it aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest-quality products and solutions for the equestrian community,” said Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian. “This state-of-the-art heat therapy system offers a multitude of benefits that can help optimize the health and performance of horses and ponies.”

Key features of the Horse Solarium include:

Enhanced Muscle Suppleness: Improves muscle suppleness before exercise, reducing warm-up time and minimizing the risk of injury.

Improved Blood Circulation: Helps enhance blood circulation and cellular metabolism.

Effective Heat Therapy: Assists in recovery from injuries through heat therapy.

Post-Workout Recovery: Reduces stiffness after workouts, promoting relaxation and recovery.

Overall Health Improvement: Enhances the general health and well-being of horses and ponies.

Vitamin D Source: Infrared bulbs provide heat penetration, a great source of Vitamin D essential for healthy skin and muscle development, particularly beneficial during the winter months.

Shatter-Proof Bulbs: Bulbs are equipped with protective plastic covers to eliminate the chance of shattering.

Drying Assistance: Helps dry horses and ponies after workouts, washing, or swimming.

Cold and Stiffness Prevention: Reduces the risk of a cold or stiff back.

“The Horse Solarium is a reasonably priced, yet highly effective solution for equestrian professionals and enthusiasts who are committed to the health and well-being of their equine partners,” added Zorn. “We are confident that this innovative product will become an invaluable asset in any farm or barn setting.”

For more information about the Horse Solarium and to add this cutting-edge heat therapy system to your equestrian facility, please visit https://premierequestrian.com/product/horse-solarium/ or contact the Premier Equestrian team at 800-611-6109.

About Premier Equestrian:

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of premium equestrian footing, equipment and solutions, dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services to the equestrian community. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

For more information, please visit https://premierequestrian.com/.

Media Contact:

Heidi Zorn, Premier Equestrian

1-800-611-6109

PremierEquestrian.com