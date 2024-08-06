Thunderbird Show Park Hosts $7,500 Equestrian Canada 1.0/1.10/1.15 Open Jumper Classic Benefiting #WeRideTogether

Special fundraising class on August 11th celebrates healthy sport and gifts competitors with goodie bags filled with #WeRideTogether x Dreamers & Schemers socks, #WeRideTogether x BOCO hats, chapsticks, and educational resources!

Langley, BC (August 7, 2024) – #WeRideTogether, a non-profit dedicated to preventing sexual misconduct in sports through education, awareness, and resources, is proud to partner with Equestrian Canada to promote safe, healthy sport with the $7500 Equestrian Canada Open Jumper Classic. The class will take place on August 11th in the Grand Prix Arena at Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, BC., and it features 1.0m, 1.10m and 1.15m jump heights and is open to juniors, amateurs and professionals. Thunderbird Show Park is generously donating all entry fees to benefit #WeRideTogether.

Competitors are invited to donate their class winnings as a show of support, and brands such as Equestrian Stockholm, Vet Gold, Indie Mode, and Durwell Equine Naturals are providing prizes to the top three riders.

#WeRideTogether will also host a community building event on August 10th at Thunderbird Show Park, inviting participants to enjoy friendship bracelet and bridle charm making. Riders and spectators will have access to valuable resources to help promote healthy power dynamics and positive coach/athlete relationships, including free Coach Athlete Pledge and CARD Diagrams Signs.

“Safe, healthy athletic environments are essential for maintaining the integrity of our sport. Thunderbird is proud to support #WeRideTogether’s mission, and we look forward to continuing this event for years to come,” said Autumn Vos, Thunderbird Show Park.

“#WeRideTogether is grateful for the support of Equestrian Canada and Thunderbird Show Park for a second year in a row,” said Michaela Callie, Executive Director of #WeRideTogether. “We all have a role to play in maintaining safe riding environments, and #WeRideTogether is proud to work with Equestrian Canada and Thunderbird Show Park to continue making equestrian sport safe and healthy for all.”

To learn more, please check out # WeRideTogether’s blog.

ABOUT #WERIDETOGETHER

Founded in 2021, #WeRideTogether started as an awareness campaign and educational website designed to empower, inform, and unite the equestrian community around sexual misconduct prevention and create healthy training environments for all sports. Showcasing powerful first-person interviews from sexual abuse survivors, #WeRideTogether promotes transparent dialogue around sexual misconduct, raises awareness for the many forms grooming and abuse can take, and helps diminish the stigma and fear of coming forward by giving survivors a safe platform to share their voices. The organization has since grown into a 501(c)3 and is creating a blueprint to help make all sports safer for youth, amateur, and professional athletes.

Visit WeRideTogether.today to watch compelling PSAs, find educational tools and resources, and learn how you can help keep sports safe for everyone.

Media Contact:

Lauren Kay

Remarq

lauren@remarqinc.com

310-409-8754