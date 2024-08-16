Premier Equestrian President Heidi Zorn to Speak at Equine Sports Medicine Symposium

Sandy, Utah July 30, 2024 – Premier Equestrian is proud to announce that its President, Heidi Zorn, will be a featured speaker at the prestigious Equine Sports Medicine Symposium. The symposium, renowned for bringing together leading experts in equine health and performance, will be held on August 23 & 24, 2024 at Chatham County Convention Center in Pittsboro, NC. The event will also be streaming on-line.

Heidi Zorn, a distinguished leader in the equestrian industry and advocate for equine welfare, will share her insights on arena surfaces, materials, basic biomechanics, and some differences in the disciplines. With her extensive experience and innovative approach to equestrian sports, Zorn’s participation promises to offer valuable perspectives and practical knowledge to attendees.

Ms. Zorn will be speaking on Friday August 23 beginning at 3:20 pm. The symposium organizers asked Ms. Zorn to cover two time slots; the first will focus on why different disciplines require specific surfaces, including basic biomechanics and surface mechanics. It will cover the structural and material differences across disciplines and current testing or procedures for high level competitions. After a short break the program will continue with footing surfaces for Dressage and Jumping, with in-depth material specifications, descriptions, and base designs tailored for each discipline.

“I am honored to be part of this symposium and to contribute to the ongoing dialogue about advancing equine health and performance,” said Zorn. “The Equine Sports Medicine Symposium is a vital platform for sharing knowledge and fostering collaboration among professionals who are dedicated to the well-being of our equine athletes.”

The symposium will feature a diverse lineup of experts, covering a range of topics from advanced diagnostic techniques to innovative treatment strategies. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, gain continuing education, and network with peers.

For more information about the symposium and to register for the event, please visit https://equinesportsmedicinesymposium.com/symposium-home

Premier Equestrian is a leading provider of high-quality equestrian products, including arena surfaces, jumps, and other equestrian equipment.

