Registration Open for NSBA Foundation’s 2025 Coaches Summit

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation will host its 2025 Coaches Summit February 24-26 at Equest Therapeutic Horsemanship in Dallas, Texas. Registration to attend this year’s event is open through January 27.

The three-day workshop is open to equine industry professionals, therapeutic riding center coaches, staff, volunteers and anyone interested in exploring opportunities for the engagement and expansion of current or new riding programs for Equestrians With Disabilities. The program features instruction from post-secondary educators, therapeutic riding instructors, as well as equine industry and business professionals. Instruction concentrates on the value and inclusion of competition for Equestrians With Disabilities and veteran clients using horses as a form of therapeutic riding.

Additional subjects in the three-day curriculum include defining goals for your program and developing next steps; exploring the value that the sport brings to therapeutic riding programs, their staff, riders and the families they serve; the benefits of relationships and networks between professional horse training operations and therapeutic riding center; exploring different fundraising and funding structures; and overcoming barriers preventing programs from having a network on a national scale. PATH International Certified Professionals who attend can also earn continuing education credits.

The theme for the event is “A Model of Inclusion for All Riders.” Registration includes two nights lodging, meals, local transportation and educational materials. To learn more about the Coaches Summit or to register for the 2025 workshop, please visit nsba.com/special-projects.

ABOUT THE NSBA FOUNDATION

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry.

The National Snaffle Bit Association’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

