Winning Ways with Western Dressage to Host Record Eleven Winning Weekends in 2025

With the expertise of Lynn Palm as judge, instructor and coach along with partner Marie-Frances Davis’ background in event management, the pair continues their Winning Ways with Western Dressage into 2025.

Beginning in 2022 with two locations, the first ever of its kind competitive and educational event, has blossomed into eleven locations, four of which are first time destinations. Each Showing and Growing Winning Ways weekend consists of a an AQHA/WDAA Western Dressage Show judged by Palm followed by one to three days of instruction for riders, instructors and coaches seeking to improve their western dressage skills. The events are open to all breeds and levels of riders new to the sport or currently training and competing.

The team was thrilled with the success of the 2024 winning weekends. With 232 tests ridden in over 5 Levels on over 20 breeds from 18 states and multiple regions in Italy, riders earned 218.5 AQHA points and an average score of 67.92% while nearly 100 riders trained in the Grow Your Scores and Grow Your Skills clinics.

As Palm Equestrian Academy embarks on its 55th anniversary in 2025, Lynn continues to give back to the industry through education with Winning Ways with Western Dressage being at the forefront. She welcomes all to join the events in the coming year.

2025 Dates and Locations

March 8-11 Las Vegas, NV

April 26-29 Wylie, TX

May 3-6 Ashville, OH

May 17-20 Woodbine, MD

May 31-June 3 Fremont, NE

June 7-10 Wilton, CA

June 13-15 Sherwood, OR

June 28-July 1 Bridgeport, MI

October 11-12 East Bridgewater, MA

October 25-28 Scottsdale, AZ

November 8-11 Ocala, FL

To participate in Winning Ways with Western Dressage in your area contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847, mariefrances@lynnpalm.com or find details under featured upcoming events at https://bit.ly/3ROuPYC.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com