Happy Smiles, Holiday Hugs (Virtual!) and Hopeful New Year

From Nikki Alvin-Smith

What a year it has been. Ups and downs for us all, times of transition and change particularly in our media arena. What will the New Year bring?

I’d like to thank all the fabulous folks on the AHP Board for all they have done throughout the year to keep the wonderful association that is the AHP relevant in the media marketplace.

To my fabulous PR/Marketing clientele thank-you for entrusting your brand and business to me, with sincere appreciation for the collaboration and vision we have shared and for your loyalty and support.

I offer my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have supported my wordsmith efforts through feature article purchases and publication of my press release works at their magazines and not to be forgotten the huge share of my writing pieces through their various social media platforms too.

I love to write. It’s what I do. And being able to realize my passion over these many years has been a blessing in more ways than I can share here.

2025 heralds a first for me – the publication of my debut fictional novel,

“The Dutchess of Chadwick.” I am excited to enter the genre of historical romance and to bring to life characters that have long danced on the page of my humble beginnings in fiction writing when I began putting ink to laser paper in 1995.

Release date of the Limited First Edition will be announced early in the New Year, but meantime you’re invited to come and follow along here. And in answer to your likely question – Yes, there are horses trotting about between the covers but the emphasis is on the serendipitous nature of life and begs the question,

“ Which is stronger – the touch of fate or the whisper of serendipity?”

Stay tuned for more!

I wish you and yours a festive and peaceful holiday season making happy memories with those you love and a Happy, Healthy and Prosperous 2025.

About Nikki:

Please visit www.NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com or email Nikki directly at Nikki@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com or call/text 607 434 4470.

