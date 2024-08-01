Horse Week Announces Partnership with the United States Eventing Association

July 15, 2024 – For the third year in a row, Horse Week is excited to announce its partnership with the United States Eventing Association (USEA) to bring comprehensive coverage and exclusive content to the equestrian community.





“The USEA is thrilled to welcome back Horse Week as a sponsor,” exclaimed USEA CEO, Rob Burk. “Horse Week has something for everyone in their extensive network of videos, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. I encourage all of our members to join in the fun of Horse Week and celebrate the horse by streaming.”



USEA’s Mission and Goals – The mission of the USEA is much the same as that of the USCTA in 1959: to advance the sport of eventing through education of riders, trainers, officials, and organizers, with the health and well-being of the horse of paramount importance. The Association, through the direction of the Board of Governors, continues to strive to make the sport of eventing safe, fun, fair, and affordable to all who join our ranks.

The USEA recognizes more than 250 events throughout the U.S. that host nearly 42,000 entries per year. The USEA has more than 12,500 members and strives to provide riders from Beginner Novice to the five-star level with an exceptional eventing experience.

The organization is run by a Board of Governors of around twenty individuals, various committees, and a permanent staff of around fifteen who fulfill the daily needs of the organization from the headquarters in Leesburg, Virginia.



What is Horse Week? – Horse Week is the ultimate equine celebration brought to you by Boehringer Ingelheim. This extraordinary event unites horse enthusiasts from around the globe in a weeklong online film festival dedicated to the awe-inspiring world of horses. Delight in a carefully curated selection of films showcasing the beauty strength and spirit of horses. Best of all, this streaming event is completely free!



About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest subscription and membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce, and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.



This partnership marks a significant milestone for HorseWeek.TV and the USEA, promising to enhance the reach and impact of eventing in the U.S. through dedicated coverage and insightful content. Stay tuned for more updates and join us in celebrating the spirit of eventing! ​

