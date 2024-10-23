Ride TV Streaming the Final $1.155,000 Ruby Buckle Race of 2024

The $1,155,000 Ruby Buckle East Race in Memphis, Tennessee, is streaming live and on-demand on Ride TV Oct. 23-28, 2024, offering users multiple ways to watch the final leg of the $3.3 million Ruby Buckles in 2024.

Along with availability for Ride TV members online at Ridetvgo.tv or through the Ride TV app, the stream will be available free and live on TheRubyBuckle.com all week.

“Ride TV has delivered an exceptional streaming experience all year long at the Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle events,” Ruby and Pink Buckle co-founder, Chad Beus said. “Thanks to Hyer Boots, contestants will also capitalize on Ride’s run delivery service once again straight to their emails at no cost.”

The action begins on Wed., Oct. 22 with the 8 a.m. Round 1 of the $125,000 Derby at 8 a.m. CST, followed by a short break and the first round of the $280,000 Futurity. Round 2 for both classes stream live starting at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

On Friday and Saturday, fans can tune in at 8 a.m. daily to watch both rounds of the $15,000 Youth, $35,000 Rookie Ruby and $600,000 equal divisional payout Open 4D classes.

The Ruby Buckle East will round out the year of $3.3 million in Ruby Buckle competition, and Ride TV members can find archived footage of the Ruby Buckle Central and West Races from 2024 online, plus the full 2024 Pink Buckle and Young Guns League event, Sportsdesk interviews and more online or in the app.

For race information, head to TheRubyBuckle.com and sign up for Ride TV today to gain access to the extensive library of barrel racing instructional content from world-class coaches, event archives, documentaries and more, along with Horse&Rider OnDemand content and feature Western industry series.

