2024 Nutrena PRCA Horses of the Year, Presented by AQHA

Success in the sport of rodeo doesn’t fall on just the cowboys and cowgirls. Their horses play just as big of factor when they step foot in the arena. The Nutrena Horse of the Year presented by AQHA awards provide recognition to ProRodeo’s top horses. The 2024 Nutrena Horse of the Year presented by AQHA awards were unveiled Oct. 11. The top three horses in each category are listed below.

AQHA has been a sponsor of these awards for more than 30 years, because a majority of the horses ridden by professional rodeo cowboys and cowgirls are American Quarter Horses. Read more about past Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-AQHA horses of the year (https://www.aqha.com/-/all-time-rodeo-horses-of-the-year).

Team Roping Header

Espuela Bro “Spur” ridden by Tyler Wade and owned by Tyler and Jessi Wade Cole E Man “Biscuit” ridden and owned by Andrew Ward Mr. Joe’s Shadow Bar “Joe” ridden by Clint Summers and owned by Clint and Darren Summers

Team Roping Heeler

Kadabra King “Turbo” ridden by Patrick Smith and owned by Patrick and Christi Smith Cut Off My Spots “Coon” ridden and owned by Coleby Payne TRR Freckles Holidoc “Cantina” ridden and owned by Logan Medlin

Steer Roping

Unbreykable “Big Country” ridden and owned by Kelton McMillen JKC Seven Freckles “Cotton” ridden by Trent Johnson and owned by Trent and Ayla Johnson JS Frosty Badger “Goose” Ridden by Scott Snedecor and owned by Scott and Kelli Snedecor

Steer Wrestling

Finding Meno “Crush” ridden by Ty Erickson, JD Struxness, and Rowdy Parrott and owned by TC Equine LLC Eds Famous Bar “Eddie” ridden by Dalton Massey, Stephen Culling, Ryan Shuckburgh, and Tanner Milan and owned by Tanner Milan Off the Fence “Swamper” ridden by Will Lummus, Dakota Eldridge, and Winsten McGraw and owned by Broom Tree Ranch LLC

Tie-Down Roping

Figure to Fly “Lollipop” ridden and owned by Shad Mayfield Seven S Tomahawk “Smoke” ridden and owned by Haven Meged Major A 2009 “Earl” ridden and owned by Dylan Hancock

Barrel Racing

Force The Goodbye “Jarvis” – ridden by Kassie Mowry, owned by the late Michael Boone (tie) DM Sissy Hayday “Sister” – ridden and owned by Hailey Kinsel

DM High Roller “Vanilla Wafer” – ridden by LaTricia Duke, owned by Dillon & LaTricia Mundorf

Breakaway Roping

Stylish Drifter “Dutch” – ridden and owned by Josie Conner Catalac Escalade “Coon” – ridden and owned by TiAda Gray Oke Colours “Copper” – ridden by Rickie Fanning, owned by Rhett Fanning

Pickup Man

Guys High on Fame “Tuffy” ridden by Tyler Kraft and owned by Tyler and Vanessa Kraft Jack on Moon “Spider” ridden by Matt Twitchell and owned by Clegg Livestock Co Inc Aspeka Oakie Bar “Shorty” ridden and owned by Randy Britton

