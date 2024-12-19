Ring in the New Year with a Free Horse Behaviour & Safety Course for Youth

Guelph, ON – Dec 19, 2024 – Equine Guelph, the horse owner’s centre at the University of Guelph, is excited to announce their On-Demand Horse Behaviour and Safety course for youth course will be FREE until March 31, 2025 to youth who love horses around the globe! This evidence-based course is designed specifically for young horse enthusiasts aged 13 – 17, providing them with essential knowledge and skills to ensure their safety and deepen their understanding of horse behaviour. Plus, it’s a whole lot of fun!

Did you Know?



Horses can sleep standing up and be ready to escape a predator in the blink of an eye?



Horses have close to 360-degree vision, with only two small blind spots directly in front of and behind them?

Yup, they saw the potentially carnivorous plastic bag blowing behind them way before you!



Horses have the largest eye out of any land mammal but it differs to ours in a few ways. For one thing, their eyes take a little longer to adjust from light areas to dark ones and vice versa.

Gaining understanding of how of the horse perceives their world, leads to increased handler safety when we can predict how the horse will react to their ever-changing surroundings.

The On-Demand Horse Behaviour & Safety Youth Course is a self-paced, online program that takes approximately 10-15 hours to complete. It covers a wide range of topics crucial for young equestrians, including:

Understanding horse behaviour and communication

Safe horse handling techniques

Herd interactions

Fire safety in stables

Rider and helmet safety and much more

While completing fun activities, participants will learn how to create a safe environment for themselves and their horses by anticipating horse behaviour. The course aims to empower young horse enthusiasts with the knowledge to handle horses safely and confidently.

“Thank you for doing the youth horse behaviour and safety course. I really enjoyed the course and learned a lot. The course was really fun and I wish it was longer.” – Lillian, Student

The On-Demand, Horse Behaviour and Safety course for youth is FREE until March 2025. Upon successful completion, participants will receive a Certificate of Completion from Equine Guelph. To register, visit The Horse Portal.

Why not get more family members involved? Family Day is Feb 19 (in most Canadian provinces)! There is an Adult offering of Horse Behaviour and Safety course, for those over 18, that will run Feb 24 – March 7. You can both learn the language of horses at the same time and practice your new skills at the barn together!

Tell all your teenaged barn buddies and find out why over thousands of youth around the world have logged on to pursue their passion of horses and take advantage of the Horse Behaviour and Safety course for youth.

Equine Guelph thanks its generous safety supporters. This free youth initiative has been made possible by ESSO, Kubota Canada, Ontario Equestrian, and System Equine.

