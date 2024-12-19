The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) Announces its 2024 Award Winners

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional credentialed professionals, volunteers, equines, veterinarians, staff, and participants who ensure delivery of, and participate in, high-quality equine-assisted services (EAS) at PATH Intl. Member Centers. PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 PATH Intl. awards.

All PATH Intl. award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. annual meeting held virtually on December 10, 2024. Winners were carefully and thoughtfully selected by a panel of judges who reviewed submissions of all winners from PATH Intl.’s 11 Regions, to award the credentialed professional, equine caretaker, veterinarian, equine, and volunteer of the year winners. The PATH International Equine Services for Heroes® Equestrian, Youth Equestrian, Adult Equestrian, and James Brady Professional Achievement Awards were all selected through a nationwide nomination process.

PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm said, “The PATH Intl. awards program is an important way to celebrate the quality, professional, safety-oriented programs delivered by PATH Intl. credentialed professionals and centers that help participants across the globe reach their wellness, personal and professional goals through equine-assisted services. It is an honor to recognize the accomplishments of these awardees and shine a light on the meaningful impacts they each have in their communities.”

PATH Intl. congratulates the following award winners:

PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year: Hilary Groh, NorthWest Therapeutic Riding Center, Bellingham, WA– PATH Intl. Region 9

Jessica Moe, North Dakota State University Bison Strides Equine-Assisted Services, Fargo, ND– PATH Intl. Region 6– Sponsored by Zoetis Equine PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year: Dr. Madelyn Melchiors, Horses with H.E.A.R.T., Inc., Chino Valley, AZ– PATH Intl. Region 10– Sponsored by American Regent Animal Health makers of Adequan ® i.m.

Duke, Great Oak Equine Assisted Programs, Aiken, SC– PATH Intl. Region 3– Sponsored by Purina PATH Intl. Volunteer of the Year: Karen Smith, BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL – PATH Intl. Region 7

Phyllis Stalensky, Cloverleaf Equine Center, Clifton, VA– PATH Intl. Region 3 PATH Intl. Youth Equestrian of the Year: Payton, New Kingdom Trailriders, Sherrard, IL– PATH Intl. Region 7

Leslie Cartner, Horses Spirits Healing, Inc., Billings, MT– PATH Intl. Region 9 2024 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award : Ross Braun, Macomb, IL– PATH Intl. Region 7

: Ross Braun, Macomb, IL– PATH Intl. Region 7 PATH Intl. President’s Award: Julie Broadway, American Horse Council

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

