AQHA Small-Fry Classes Available in 2025

Beginning January 2025, small-fry classes are available at AQHA-approved shows to Level 1- eligible exhibitors 9 and under.

It is time for the youngest youth of our show industry to shine! Beginning January 1, 2025, small-fry classes are available for exhibitors 9 years old and younger who are Level 1 eligible.

The small-fry division was approved during the 2023 AQHA Convention alongside a slate of other new classes shared earlier this year. Small-fry classes offered include western pleasure, horsemanship, hunter under saddle, hunt seat equitation, trail, ranch riding and showmanship.

The small-fry walk-trot classes may be offered, at the discretion of show management, at any AQHA-approved show. Exhibitors may not cross-enter any loping/canter classes at the same event.

AQHYA and engaging young youth members is integral to securing the future of the showing industry. If you know a small-fry exhibitor or a horse-crazy child, secure their AQHYA membership today to gear them up for the 2025 show season! For a limited time, use code SMALLFRY for $6 off the AQHYA membership and your small-fry will receive a special welcome gift.

Learn more about AQHYA at www.aqha.com/youth.

For more information on the small-fry classes, visit www.aqha.com/smallfry.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “AQHA In the Know” for the latest Association updates.

Media Contact: