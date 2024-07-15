Save With an AQHA Fuel Card and Support Youth Programs

AQHA members save 15 cents a gallon with an AQHA Fuel Card and an additional 5 cents per gallon comes back to youth programs through a new partnership with On the Go Fuel.

The American Quarter Horse Association has partnered with On the Go Fuel to offer members diesel fuel discounts at over 4,500 major truck stops, including a nationwide network of recognizable fuel providers. An additional 5 cents of every gallon purchased will come back to American Quarter Horse Youth Association programs.

The On the Go fuel card requires no credit application and has no additional fees and can be used hauling a trailer to shows, to fuel up personal or business fleets.

“Traveling to AQHA shows and events is fun, but we understand fueling up can be painful for your wallet,” said AQHA CEO Karl Stressman. “We are excited to offer this new member benefit and partner with On the Go Fuel to lighten the load and provide rewards for fueling up. In addition, the support we will receive for youth programs will help engage more youth members.”

“On the Go Fuel is thrilled to work with AQHA and its members to ease the cost of fuel while helping the youth programs that are so important! We look forward to helping the youth programs for years to come. We also look forward to helping members with personal businesses by lowering their fueling costs, said Bob Baker, CEO of On the Go Fuel.

More advantages for AQHA members include:

The same fuel discounts as commercial fleets

View savings in real-time with the 24/7/365 AQHA Fuel Portal

Access the AQHA Fuel Portal to service your account

View fuel pricing and find discounted fuel locations

Generate fuel reports

About On The Go Fuel

On The Go Fuel is dedicated to providing clients access to its negotiated fuel discounts across over 4,500 participating fuel locations across the USA. On the Go Fuel began offering fuel discounts to small and medium-sized fleets of trucks primarily servicing the energy section throughout the USA and has since expanded to provide access to fuel discounts to carriers of general freight also throughout the USA. The dedicated team at On the Go Fuel is passionate about partnering with their clients to provide both cost savings and an excellent client experience. Our clients appreciate free access to our web portal where they can manage their fleet’s fuel usage, and calculate driver payments and their savings in real time.

