New Biography Connects Young Readers to the Life Story of Marguerite Henry and Misty of Chincoteague

“Marguerite, Misty and Me” by Susan Friedland now available for middle grade audience.

In 2023, after launching the biography “Marguerite, Misty and Me” on Chincoteague Island, Virginia, during Pony Penning Week, author Susan Friedland spoke to students at Chincoteague Elementary School about Marguerite Henry’s writing practices and Misty, the real pony from Henry’s bestseller “Misty of Chincoteague.” When a fourth-grade girl raised her hand stating she would like to read “Marguerite, Misty and Me,” Friedland realized the need for an adaptation of her book to bring Marguerite’s writing and riding adventures to young horse fans.

Friedland, a former English and history teacher, set off to write the book she would have liked to read with her students. Besides a reduced word count and larger font, the young reader adaptation of “Marguerite Misty and Me” contains professional photos of the world-famous Chincoteague Pony swim and primary source documents from Marguerite Henry’s personal papers. Included within its 244 pages is a glossary, dual timeline of Marguerite Henry’s life and world events, followed by an author Q & A.

“I’m thrilled to share the backstory of Marguerite Henry, my favorite author, but I also want to inspire children to love research and follow their own interests. There’s so much to learn in the offline world from talking to people, traveling to locations where events occur, and studying documents that will never be digitized. Google does not have all the answers, and AI can’t compete with human curiosity. The research and writing practices of Marguerite Henry are still relevant today,” Friedland said.

Midwest Book Review praised Friedland’s 2023 release “Marguerite, Misty and Me,” as “a captivating biography that delves into the life of an extraordinary woman. Filled with heartwarming anecdotes, uplifting moments, and a thorough explanation of her journey, this book is a tribute to the remarkable spirit of a truly inspirational individual.”

Launch events for the young reader version of “Marguerite, Misty and Me” include a book signing during Breyerfest at the Taborton Equine Books Booth in the Covered Arena at Kentucky Horse Park July 12 and 13, and an author presentation at the Middleburg Public Library in Middleburg, VA, on Misty of Chincoteague’s birthday, July 20 at 1 p.m. Friedland will celebrate the 99th Annual Pony Penning Week on Chincoteague Island with author events at the Chincoteague Pony Drill Team Open House at KerKaKen Acres in Bloxom, VA, Tuesday, July 23 from 10 to noon and Sundial Books from 1:30 to 3 p.m. She will conclude the week with an author talk at the Museum of Chincoteague Wednesday, July 25 at 6 p.m after the wild pony swim.

About the Author:

Susan Friedland is just as crazy about horses today as she was running around her yard on a hobby horse as a child. Besides her five horse-themed books, Susan writes regularly on her award-winning blog, saddleseekshorse.com. She also co-hosts the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast and is a popular speaker. When she's not traveling on equestrian adventures, she spends quality time with her OTTB Tiz a Knight on a farm outside of Chicago.

