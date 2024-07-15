WDAA World Championship Show Future Stars Will be Awarded through the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund

Since 2021, the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund has awarded outstanding junior riders for their efforts at the annual WDAA World Championship Show with the Lynn Palm Future Star Award. In its early years as a single award to the highest scoring junior rider, it has since evolved into a $500 award for the highest scoring junior rider at each level from Introductory through Level 5, potentially awarding a total of $3500.

In keeping with the utmost integrity and quality of horses and riders, the qualifications for eligibility are such that each score must be a minimum of 65% with a minimum of 5 riders in each Level. These parameters are set forth to encourage participation among junior riders and have them strive for excellence in their performances.

Previous Future Star Award winners hailed from Florida, Colorado, Alabama and Texas in Introductory through Level 3 partnered with several different breeds. It is wonderful to see growth of the sport for juniors but there is always room for more. Lynn Palm is proud to support the up-and-coming riders. “I always look to the future of our sport. The young riders are growing in numbers and skill level. My hope is that each winner of the Future Star Award continues to represent Western dressage in a way that spreads the message of sound training and harmonious partnerships with exemplary sportsmanship.”

The Lynn Palm Future Star Award enables promising youth riders to continue their Western dressage training and education and will be awarded annually at the WDAA World Championship Show. For junior riders to enter the 2024 show, information is available at wdaaworldshow.org with entries opening August 1 and closing August 30.

For more information on this award and other programs through the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund, contact Sara Weiss at sara@dressagefoundation.org or (402) 434-8585.

Donations to support Western Dressage through the Lynn Palm Western Dressage Fund are welcome. For more information or to donate, contact Jenny Johnson at jenny@dressagefoundation.org or (402) 434-8585.

The Dressage Foundation

The Dressage Foundation is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, tax-exempt, donor-driven organization that is dedicated to educating, supporting, and advancing the sport of dressage. The organization solicits contributions, appropriately allocates the donations, and awards grants and scholarships to dressage riders, judges, instructors, breeders, high performance teams, and nonprofit equestrian organizations. For more information, please visit www.dressagefoundation.org.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

