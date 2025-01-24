Schleese continues to set the standard in saddle innovation! With decades of expertise in crafting saddles that redefine comfort and performance, we’re thrilled to introduce the PLS-IG saddle. Featuring the Schleese Interchangeable Gullet Plate System with the patent-pending DoubleFlexPoint (DFP), this affordable option brings advanced customization to riders like never before.

While interchangeable gullet plates are widely available, the PLS-IG system takes versatility to the next level. Unlike traditional systems that only adjust the angle through predefined gullet plate sizes, Schleese’s gullet plate empowers riders to modify both the gullet width (with seven rear-facing options) and the gullet angle independently. This groundbreaking design accommodates the natural asymmetry in most horses—such as uneven shoulders—ensuring a precise fit that promotes full freedom of movement in both shoulders.

Available for purchase online, through our expert Saddle Ergonomists, or from our trusted distributor partners, the PLS-IG saddle delivers the exceptional comfort, fit, and craftsmanship that Schleese is known for—all at an accessible price point.

Ready to elevate your dressage experience? Click here https://schleese.com/pls-ig-saddle/ to explore more and place your order today! Discover the difference the Schleese PLS-IG saddle can make—for you and your horse.

About Jochen Schleese and Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd.

Jochen Schleese got his certification as Master Saddler in Germany at the age of 22 and came to Canada in 1986 to establish and register the trade of saddlery in Ontario, Canada. With over 100 different models designed over the years, Schleese Saddlery Service Ltd is the world leading manufacturer of saddles designed for women, specializing in the unique anatomical requirements of female riders. Schleese authorized representatives provide diagnostic saddle fit analysis and saddle fitting services across the globe to maintain optimal saddle fit to horse and rider and together they have enriched the lives of over 250,000 horses.

He and his company have been the recipients of numerous business and industry awards over the years and have been featured in the Wall Street Journal , twice on the Discovery Channel as well as PBS. He has also won a “Winnie” award for his DVD “Beyond the 9 points of saddle fit” as best educational video in 2017 at the EQUUS Film Festival in NYC as well as one in 2019 for best educational book for his best-seller: Suffering in Silence: The Saddle Fit Link to Physical and Psychological Trauma in Horses. He is a regular guest lecturer at various equine and veterinary colleges around the world. His curriculum has been accredited for 150 hours of CPD credits by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association.

For more information about Jochen Schleese and Schleese Saddlery Ltd. please go to http://www.saddlesforwomen.com/ or https://saddlefit4lifeacademy.com/

Media Contact:

MIriam Boutros-Dale

Managing Director at miriam@schleese.com or 800-225-2242 ex 41.