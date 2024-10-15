Washington, D.C.-The American Horse Council (AHC) today released its 2024 pre-election Congressional Scorecard. The Congressional Scorecard rewards points to Members of Congress who have supported priority legislation important to the equine industry.

“America’s equine industry contributes $177 billion in total value added to the U.S. economy and has provided a total employment impact of 2.2 million jobs according to the 2023 Economic Impact Study of the U.S. Horse Industry,” said Julie Broadway, American Horse Council President. “At a time when it seems the political landscape is overwhelmed with divisions and controversies, there is little disagreement on the valuable benefits horses provide to the economy and in so many aspects of human life. With that much at stake, it is only reasonable that AHC offers its members a tool to help them engage in the political process.”

The impact of horses and the equine industry is evident in the various legislative bills that AHC follows and scores. Although horses are livestock and full members of the agricultural sector, they are also our partners in recreation, therapeutic healing and rehabilitation, transportation, law enforcement, rescue efforts (as we have seen them deliver needed supplies to those affected by Hurricane Helene) and equestrian sports. The broad and versatile roles horses play in American society is why AHC engages in relevant legislation addressing animal welfare, rural concerns, taxes, education, health care, job creation, and more.

“Many events and circumstances have challenged the 118th Congress. It has been frustrating as priority issues, such as the passage of the Farm Bill and appropriation bills, are still awaiting resolution. Yet, we are optimistic that Members will return from Election Day and get back to business. In the meantime, we are hopeful our members use the AHC Scorecard to inform their voting decisions.”

The following are the top ten in points awarded to Members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives:

SENATE

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) Sen. John Thune (R-SD) Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS)

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA-19) Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY-6) Rep. Tracey Mann (R-KS-1) Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY-3) Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA-9) Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1) Rep. Paul Tonko (D-NY-20) Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY-17) Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY-11)

The 2024 Congressional Scorecard is based on Members of the 118th Congress’ sponsorship and co-sponsorship of priority legislation. Bills are evaluated that draw consensus among the AHC’s diverse membership in areas such as animal welfare issues arising under the Horse Protection Act, labor flexibility, tax reform, public trail access, federal resources for equine-assisted services, and relevant United States Department of Agriculture equine programs. In addition to the legislation, points are awarded to members of the U.S. Congress who support the AHC through their membership in the Congressional Horse Caucus, participate in AHC events, and are accessible and responsive to AHC members and staff. The evaluation process does not consider party affiliations.

