Navigating a Rebrand with Ely Cattleman President Chris Stein

October 14, 2024 – As an equine business owner, how do you breathe fresh life into your marketing? Maybe your messaging has become stale or you’re going in a new or different direction, expanding services or more narrowly defining your market. In other words, it might be time for a rebrand.

Regardless of how deep the rebranding process is for you, some principles of marketing and business are critical to a successful equine business rebrand.

Those principles are exactly what you’ll learn in the most recent episode of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez. Denise invited Chris Stein, President of Ely & Walker, home of Western brands Ely Cattleman, Cumberland Outfitters and now Cowboygirl with country singer Jenna Paulette to share rebranding and transition strategies for equestrian entrepreneurs.

Chris was previously on the podcast with Denise to dive into the art and practice of selling. At the time, he was the National Sales Manager at Justin Boots. This time around, Chris joining her about two years after becoming the President of Ely & Walker where he’s been breathing new life into a century-old Western brand.

You may not be heading up a legendary brand, but the principles and insights Chris shares in this interview will help guide you through any rebranding or transition process.

“Chris is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to marketing,” said host Denise Alvarez. “Not only that, his wisdom about leading through transition and how to stand out in a crowded market have the potential to transform the business of any listener who takes action with what they learn in this episode.”

Listen to 6 Steps to Successfully Rebrand Your Equine Business with Chris Stein [Episode 150] at Stormlily.com/150

Listen to previous podcast episodes on all major podcast players or go to HowtoMarketYourHorseBusiness.com.

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs turn their online visitors into their customers using practical & actionable strategies around messaging, social media, websites, and email marketing. If you’re ready to ditch the marketing overwhelm and craft a clear marketing plan, Stormlily Marketing is for you.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698

Images available on request