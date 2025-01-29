“The Barngoddess Asks…Are You Ready For Spring?”

Ligonier PA: It’s time to face the music. This Sunday, the iconic groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, will pop out of his den on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA to predict our future. Will we endure more of the coldest, snowiest weather in recent history? Or will we be granted the pardon of an early spring? Visit The Barngoddess Chronicles, and check it out, along with a special treat to celebrate the day (no matter what Phil says.)

The Barngoddess Chronicles will also be celebrating another holiday in February. Valentine’s Day inspires thoughts of our “Heart Horses” with a love letter to our equine friends, partners & companions. Readers can share stories of their “Heart Horse” by sending them to barngoddess57@gmail.com

We’ll also explore the sport of Skijoring, (yes, skiing with horses) and all of its thrills, chills, and definitely spills! And be sure to look for our February newsletter “Barngoddes Banter” to enter the “Name That Brand” contest and win the Mystery Prize!

February promises to be fun, educational, and entertaining look at the Equestrian Lifestyle with The Barngoddess Chronicles!

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

barngoddess57@gmail.com

Rebecca Winters

barngoddessrjw@gmail.com