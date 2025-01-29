GSS, The Marketing Agency Partners with New Client John Haime to Elevate Equestrian Performance Coaching; GSS Continues Successful Expansion into Equestrian Market

GSS, The Marketing Agency is proud to announce its partnership with John Haime, a globally recognized performance coach and author of Ride Big – The Ultimate Guide to Building Equestrian Confidence. This collaboration aims to amplify John’s transformative coaching services and expand his reach within the equestrian community and beyond.

A Partnership to Elevate Equestrian Excellence

John Haime’s coaching programs focus on the mental and emotional aspects of equestrian performance, addressing the unique challenges riders face in and out of the competition arena. Through this partnership, GSS The Marketing Agency will enhance John’s visibility, build strategic collaborations, and create impactful content to showcase his expertise.

“We are thrilled to work with a visionary like John Haime,” says Kaitlin Christopherson, CEO & Co Owner at GSS The Marketing Agency. “His ability to transform equestrian athletes’ confidence and performance is unparalleled, and we look forward to helping him connect with even more riders and organizations who can benefit from his expertise.”

Kaitlin states, “I can personally attest to his program’s effectiveness for the equestrian athlete. Furthermore, this is a great opportunity for GSS. We are a top agency in the horseracing industry and have had our sights set on expansion into the equestrian industry. This is a superb client to enhance our agency’s commitment and growth in this space.”

About John Haime’s “Ride Big” Program

John Haime’s “Ride Big” coaching program is a comprehensive initiative designed to strengthen riders’ mental and emotional skills, unlocking their full potential. The program’s structured, five-stage approach includes:

Discovery & Assessment: Understanding each rider’s unique environment, strengths, and areas for growth.

Strategic Planning: Developing long-term, personalized performance strategies.

Skill Building: Enhancing self-awareness, emotional regulation, and confidence with proven methods.

Measurement & Support: Ensuring consistent growth and self-sufficiency in mental performance management.

John’s clients include professional riders like Mattias Tromp, who credits Haime’s guidance for his dramatic improvement in global rankings. This partnership will further spotlight these success stories, inspiring others to seek similar transformations.

Collaborate with Us

As part of this collaboration, GSS spearheads outreach and content initiatives to connect John Haime with organizations, brands, and media outlets interested in featuring his expertise. From editorial content and podcasts to sponsorship opportunities and brand collaborations, GSS is actively building partnerships to share John’s message and impact.

“If you’re looking to showcase John’s expertise, collaborate on content, or feature him in your organization’s initiatives, we’d love to hear from you,” adds Kaitlin.

Get Involved

Organizations, brands, and media outlets interested in working with John Haime or collaborating on content can reach out to GSS, The Marketing Agency directly. Together, we can continue to elevate equestrian performance and bring innovative solutions to the equestrian community.

About GSS, The Marketing Agency: GSS, The Marketing Agency is a leading social media and marketing agency specializing in inspired campaigns for the equestrian industry. With over a decade of experience working with top brands, events, and individuals, GSS is dedicated to creating meaningful connections and driving impactful results.

Media Contact:

Kaitlin Christopherson

kaitlin@gsstheagency.com