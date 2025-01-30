EQUUS Television Network to Present LIVE Coverage of Frozen Fury on the Plains Rodeo from Cheyenne, WY February 8th.

Wellington, FL – [Date] – EQUUS Television Network is thrilled to announce the LIVE PRESENTATION of the highly anticipated Frozen Fury on the Plains Rodeo, a bucking bronc futurity match, straight from Cheyenne, WY, on February 8th, 2024 beginning at 6pm MST / 8pm EST. This premier rodeo event will be broadcast live and subscription-free to viewers around the world, bringing the excitement and adrenaline of top-tier rodeo action directly to equestrian and rodeo enthusiasts.

Known as one of the most intense winter rodeo events of the season, Frozen Fury on the Plains showcases the grit, skill, and athleticism of top young cowboys set in the historic location of Cheyenne, Wyoming—home to legendary rodeo history—this event promises non-stop action for fans of Rodeo & Western Sport.

“EQUUS Television is dedicated to bringing the best in live equestrian and western sports coverage to audiences worldwide,” said John Barlett, CEO of EQUUS Television Network. “We are excited to deliver the Frozen Fury on the Plains Rodeo live, ensuring that fans around the world can experience the thrills of this high-energy competition.”

The Frozen Fury on the Plains Rodeo will be available LIVE on EQUUS Television across multiple streaming platforms, including Amazon Fire, LG, ROKU, Samsung, Stirr, DingoTV, iPhone, Android, and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net.

For event details and tickets, visit the official Frozen Fury on the Plains website at https://www.cheyenne.org/frozenfury-onthe-plains/ This event is presented by Pine Bluffs Distilling, in partnership with Visit Cheyenne, Hell On Wheels Rodeo, & Laramie County Events

Don’t miss this action-packed rodeo event—tune in LIVE on February 8th and experience the Frozen Fury on the Plains like never before! Keep tuned to EQUUS for the best in Western Sport across the USA!

About EQUUS Television Network EQUUS Television Network is a premier global destination for equestrian and western sports coverage. With exclusive interviews, in-depth reporting, and live event broadcasts, EQUUS Television connects horse enthusiasts and rodeo fans worldwide, delivering unmatched access to the equestrian lifestyle.

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa

Phone: 516-848-4867 / 800-358-2179

Email: diana@equustelevision.net

Download the EQUUS Mobile App:

iPhone/iPad: https://equusiphone.link/app

Android: https://equusandroid.link/xuc