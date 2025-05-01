The Best of Cowgirl Biz: A National Celebration of Cowgirl Entrepreneurs, Makers & Brands

Sheridan, WY – Cowgirl Biz, a dynamic platform dedicated to uplifting women-led businesses in the Western lifestyle industry, announces its inaugural “Best of Cowgirl Biz” event. Running through May 15, 2025, this initiative invites the public to explore, celebrate, and vote for standout cowgirl-run brands across the country.

This event offers a unique opportunity to discover and support the makers, artists, and entrepreneurs who embody the cowgirl spirit through their craftsmanship, creativity, and commitment to community. With ten curated categories — from Best Cowgirl Jewelry to Best Cowgirl Horse Tack & Gear — the galleries showcase a diverse array of talent and innovation.

“We created Cowgirl Biz to celebrate and elevate the women shaping the Western world through small business,” says founder Kim Ivkov. “This event is about giving visibility to the makers, artists, and dreamers whose work deserves to be seen — and supported.”

In addition to voting, businesses are encouraged to participate by entering their products into the appropriate categories. Submissions are free and open to all cowgirl-led brands looking to increase their visibility and connect with a wider audience.

Complementing the event is Season 1 of the Where Cowgirls Shop Show — a weekly livestream series that brings these brands to life through featured products and authentic stories. Hosted by Kim Ivkov, Cowgirl Biz Founder, Tori Boyea, Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2024, and Western influencer Faith Talbot of @ranchyrapunzel, the show airs every Wednesday at 12pm ET on the Where Cowgirls Shop Facebook page, with replays available on YouTube at youtube.com/@cowgirlbiz.

Each episode offers viewers an inside look at the women behind the brands, highlighting their journeys, their passion, and the craftsmanship that drives their work. Winners will be announced live on May 21, 2025, during the Season Finale of the Where Cowgirls Shop Show.

Cowgirl Biz is steadily becoming a go-to platform for small-to-mid-sized Western brands seeking meaningful visibility and support. In addition to its growing business directory, Cowgirl Biz offers curated Cowgirl Gift Guides, livestream events, and business-building resources to help entrepreneurs grow authentic, profitable brands.

Voting Categories Include:

Favorite Cowgirl Jewelry



Favorite Cowgirl Leather Artisan



Favorite Cowgirl Artist



Favorite Cowgirl Horse Tack & Gear



Favorite Cowgirl Handcrafted Product



Favorite Cowgirl Hats



Favorite Cowgirl Photographer



Favorite Cowgirl Western Wear



Favorite Cowgirl Home & Decor



Favorite Cowgirl Mix (For brands or businesses that don’t fit neatly into one of the other categories.)

✅ How to Participate:

Browse entries and vote: www.cowgirlbiz.com/the-best-of-cowgirl-biz



About Cowgirl Biz

Cowgirl Biz is a growing digital platform featuring a national Cowgirl Business directory, Cowgirl gift guides, Brand-building resources, and live promotional opportunities — all designed to support Western and Cowgirl entrepreneurs. The platform also hosts the Cowgirl Entrepreneurs & Innovators Facebook Group, fostering a community of nearly 10,000 members.

By combining storytelling, community support, and creative strategy, Cowgirl Biz provides a space where cowgirl entrepreneurs can be seen, supported, and celebrated.

Media Contact:

Kim Ivkov, Founder

📧 hello@cowgirlbiz.com

🌐 www.cowgirlbiz.com