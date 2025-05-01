Top Riders Set to Shine at The Capistrano Cup 1 & 2, Streaming LIVE on EQUESTRIAN+

San Juan Capistrano, CA — April 28, 2025 —

The stage is set for two thrilling weeks of elite hunter/jumper competition as The Capistrano Cup 1 & 2 return to The Oaks in San Juan Capistrano, California. Presented by Nilforushan Equisport Events, these premier competitions will stream LIVE and exclusively on EQUESTRIAN+, bringing world-class hunter/jumper competition directly to audiences at home.

Taking place May 7–11 and May 14–18, The Capistrano Cup events will welcome top riders and horses from across North America to compete at one of the West Coast’s most iconic equestrian venues. Set against the stunning coastal backdrop of Southern California, The Oaks promises a picture-perfect setting for two weeks of unforgettable sport.

In addition to a full schedule of hunter and jumper divisions, fans can look forward to two major highlight events:

The $75,000 Grand Prix on Saturday, May 10, during The Capistrano Cup 1 The $50,000 Grand Prix on Saturday, May 17, during The Capistrano Cup 2

Both Grand Prix events will feature thrilling head-to-head competition with top international and national riders vying for significant prize money and top honors.

“We’re proud to bring two weeks of world-class competition to such an incredible venue,” said Ali Nilforushan, founder of Nilforushan Equisport Events. “Through our partnership with EQUESTRIAN+, we’re able to share the excitement and passion of these events with audiences everywhere.”

The Capistrano Cup 1 & 2 are part of Nilforushan Equisport Events’ growing portfolio of innovative, rider-focused competitions that aim to elevate the sport of show jumping in the U.S. and beyond.

Viewers can catch every round LIVE by registering for free on EQUESTRIAN+ at equestrianplus.com.

For more information about The Capistrano Cup and the full schedule of events, please visit

jump-nee.com

