The Movement 2025 Returns for Its 8th Transformational Year on California’s Central Coast

Solvang, CA – April 30, 2025 – Monty Roberts, the world-renowned horse trainer and bestselling author, proudly announces the 8th annual The Movement 2025, returning June 20–22 to the picturesque Central Coast of California. This transformational experience invites a limited audience of just 50 guests to immerse themselves in three powerful days of connection, learning, and inspiration with horses and humans alike.

Founded by Monty Roberts, “The Man Who Listens to Horses,” The Movement is designed to demonstrate how non-violent, trust-based methods can deepen the bond between people and horses, while fostering personal growth, leadership, and healing.

This year’s lineup of presenters brings together elite equestrians, thought leaders, and healers from across disciplines:

Monty Roberts – Legendary horse trainer and New York Times Bestselling author

– Legendary horse trainer and New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Jennings – Certified Monty Roberts Instructor and host of Horses In The Morning

– Certified Monty Roberts Instructor and host of Horses In The Morning Dr. Madison Seamans, DVM – Veterinarian, artist, author, and lifelong horseman

– Veterinarian, artist, author, and lifelong horseman Nelly Kennedy – Expert in Equine-Assisted Learning on Leadership

– Expert in Equine-Assisted Learning on Leadership Tad Coffin – Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and inventor of Thera-Tree®

– Two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and inventor of Thera-Tree® Kelly Coffin – Accomplished equestrian and artist

– Accomplished equestrian and artist Pat Roberts – Esteemed horsewoman and celebrated artist

– Esteemed horsewoman and celebrated artist Jared Rogerson – Cowboy country singer featured during Friday night wine & concert

– Cowboy country singer featured during Friday night wine & concert Bianca Zable – Equine-assisted somatic trauma therapist

“The Movement is not just about horsemanship,” says Monty Roberts. “It’s about creating positive change for horses and humans by moving away from fear-based training and toward trust, communication, and compassion.”

Set against the serene backdrop of Roberts’ Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang, California, The Movement 2025 promises unforgettable demonstrations, live music, immersive learning experiences, and a supportive community.

Tickets are extremely limited – only 50 will be sold – to ensure an intimate and impactful experience.

Reserve your ticket now at http://www.montyroberts.com/

About Monty Roberts

Monty Roberts is a lifelong horseman who has trained some of the world’s top performance horses without the use of violence. He is the author of The Man Who Listens to Horses, translated into more than 15 languages. His Join-Up® method revolutionized the horse world and continues to inspire people worldwide.

Media Contact:

Monty Roberts International Learning Center

Email: debbie@montyroberts.com

Website: http://www.montyroberts.com/