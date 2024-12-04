The Equine Network Foundation and A Home For Every Horse Announce Megan Ahearne as the Winner of the Inaugural $2,500 Healing Hands Award Winner sponsored by Purina

Albuquerque, NM—December 4, 2024 – The Equine Network Foundation and A Home For Every Horse are proud to announce Megan Ahearne MS DVM of Oxford, Michigan, as the winner of the inaugural $2,500 Healing Hands Award Winner sponsored by Purina.

The Equine Network Foundation and A Home For Every Horse $2,500 Healing Hands Award sponsored by Purina was created to honor the extraordinary veterinarians who go above and beyond, especially for rescue horses. This award recognizes the tireless efforts of veterinarians who provide exceptional care in rescue and rehabilitation settings, offering health, hope, and a second chance to horses in need. Each year, equine rescues across the country will be invited to nominate a veterinarian who has played a critical role in their horses’ recovery and well-being.

Ahearne, a veterinarian with Moore Veterinary Services, has been dedicated to helping rescue horses since her student days. Her passion for these animals began during an internship and has grown, in part by the many rescues in her area that care for working ex-Amish horses, ex-racehorses, Mustangs, and more. A true testament to her commitment, Ahearne’s own horse, Loki, was adopted from Impact Rescue—the same organization that nominated her for the Healing Hands Award.

“Getting to work with rescue horses on a regular basis and help them find a second start in life is fulfilling and exciting all of the time,” said Ahearne. “It’s so great to see rescues and their veterinarians be recognized in this way. To financially enable us to continue serving them to the best of our abilities is just such a gift. It is an honor to be recognized, but even more so to set veterinarians and rescues on a good path to continue helping as many horses as they can.”

Join us for the award presentation at the American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention (AAEP) in Orlando, Florida, on December 9 at 1 p.m. in booth 461.

About the Equine Network Foundation

With a mission to advance the welfare and well-being of equids and the equestrian community through impactful initiatives and fierce advocacy, the Equine Network Foundation leads the effort to nurture a world of respect and opportunity for equines and the industry that loves. While leveraging the power of our partnerships, innovation, and unwavering dedication, the Equine Network Foundation creates a legacy of positive change in the equine community and the lives it touches. To learn more about the Equine Network Foundation and how you can support this vital cause, please visit equinenetworkfoundation.org.

About A Home For Every Horse

A Home For Every Horse provides support for equine rescues, sanctuaries and care facilities by acting as a resource, bridging the gap between rescue organizations and those who can assist them. Visit ahomeforeveryhorse.com for more information.

About Purina Animal Nutrition

Purina is passionate about helping horses reach their full potential. Each Purina product is developed by the most accomplished group of Ph.D. equine nutritionists and equine experts. Each feed is precisely formulated, so that every horse’s story can be one of greatness. To learn more, visit purinamills.com.

Media Contact:

Francesca Priore

fpriore@equinenetwork.com