Palm Equestrian Academy Celebrates 55th Anniversary in 2025

For six decades, Palm Equestrian Academy’s Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon have had success in competition, coaching riders to numerous accolades in various disciplines, creating an extensive library of at home training, presenting their training programs at national and international venues and authoring their equestrian journeys.

It is said the 55th Emerald Anniversary represents true love and devotion while reflecting on the past and celebrating the future. The duo truly loves working with horses and the people who share that same passion. Their devotion to horses and the magical effect they have on people is one to be celebrated.

To honor their Emerald Anniversary, Palm Equestrian Academy’s Managing Director, Marie-Frances Davis, along with Palm and Pittion-Rossillon will reflect on and commemorate the 5 years since their highly celebrated Golden Anniversary which spawned Palm’s latest release, Finding Your Super Horse.

To follow the 55-year history rich with photos, videos and stories of six decades of horses, education, competition, travel and fun

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy and Author of The Horse Always Comes First

