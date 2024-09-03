The Grand Oaks Resort is Home to Fall 2024 Palm Equestrian Academy’s Customized Program

As a follow up to their successful winter Customized Program, Palm Equestrian Academy’s Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are hosting their fall session October 29-November 6 at the beautiful Grand Oaks Resort in Weirsdale, FL. As the only Ocala area-based clinic remaining this year, riders can truly customize their own training days and times!

The duo of instructors offers a comprehensive educational opportunity during each session. The program can be customized per horse and rider needs and may be filled with evening lectures, classroom sessions, demonstrations and lessons under saddle. Topics range from competitive dressage and western dressage to improving horse and rider skills on the trail. All disciplines and levels of riders are welcome to learn the Palm Equestrian Academy fundamentals.

The Grand Oaks Resort is a premier vacation destination with over 400 acres of rolling hills blanketed with sweeping canopies of ancient Granddaddy Oaks. A massive, covered arena with 20 x 60 dressage court, stabling, camping, lodging and extensive trails riding in one place with The Bistro for daily meals makes the Resort all inclusive.

Samuel Bohner and his family from Ohio joined the group for the first time in March. He shared that “the week at Grand Oaks was the BEST education that he has ever received.” He and his self-trained quarter horse mare went home to practice with a positive outlook and a new level of harmony.

The combination of first-class instruction and accommodations makes for a unique equestrian education vacation in the Florida sun. To treat yourself to a special gift, contact Marie-Frances Davis at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy and Author of The Horse Always Comes First

