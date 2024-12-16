The Number One Equestrian Podcast is Going Live With Tik Maynard!

The Plaidcast Live Returns!

﻿Join host Piper Klemm, Publisher of The Plaid Horse at the Aetna Theatre of Wadsworth Atheneum Museum on December 18th for a discussion with trainer, clinician, and international-level rider Tik Maynard about equestrian sport.

Tickets are FREE and required for entry.

Our first Plaidcast Live in November with Olympic Gold Medalist Peter Wylde was such a success, we’re bringing it back with new special guest, Tik Maynard. Click here to re-listen.

Don’t miss this chance to meet with fellow horse community members and join together for a night of laughing and learning. Click here to get FREE tickets and reserve your spot now!

Address: Aetna Theatre at Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, 600 Main Street Hartford, CT 06103

Guest: Trainer, clinician, and international-level rider, Tik Maynard grew up riding in the show jumping ring and eventually became interested in the Modern Pentathlon, spending six years on the Canadian National Team.

He competed at the 2007 Pan American Games, three World Championships and 11 World Cups before focusing his competitive sights on eventing. He was long-listed for the Canadian eventing team for the 2012 London Olympics.

Details: Doors open at 5:00 PM and kicks off with a Networking Mixer! Take the opportunity to meet the host, special guest – Tik Maynard, and other audience members to build connections and start some discussion. Concessions will be available for purchase during this time.

The main event begins at 6:00 PM with host Piper Klemm and Tik Maynard. Audience members will have the chance to ask questions and participate in the discussion during select times!

The night will wrap up at 9:00 PM with a book signing featuring Piper Klemm and special guests.

About The Plaidcast: The Plaidcast is a weekly horse show inspired podcast hosted by Piper Klemm, Ph.D., publisher of The Plaid Horse magazine, and Tonya, a Mental Skills Coach and author who works with riders all over the world. Guests include Olympic equestrians, top hunter/jumper and equitation riders, trainers, horse show managers and industry insiders. Tune in for in depth conversations on topics that matter: horsemanship, collegiate equestrian, the state of our sport and horse show how to’s for riders at every level. Hear insider stories about how The Plaid Horse magazine comes together every month. One episode each month is devoted to the mental side of your ride with nationally recognized Mental Skills Coach and author Tonya Johnston (Inside Your Ride). Don’t miss an episode!

