Horizon Structures Presents Series: Barndo Living – Where To Put All That Stuff

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

The resurgence in popularity of living with horses and sharing space with equines all under the one roof of a Barndominium, comes with its own set of challenges that some of us have more trouble addressing than others. Namely where to put all our stuff.

There are solutions to the problem, but what are they? Aside from the obvious – abandoning some of our valuable belongings and apparent treasures. All of which have likely been carefully curated over time. Items that we are attached to and loathe to part with, as they have become a part of our emotional being (or baggage, depending on your viewpoint and current state of self-awareness and wish for personal development).

We’ve all experienced the affliction of hoarding haven’t we? The human need to accumulate stuff. We are gifted it; we buy it; we store it away like squirrels with nuts, just in case of the need for later use. We gather our ‘stuff’ together and move it from place to place with us, occasionally throwing out or recycling some portion of it to make ourselves feel better but find we quickly replace it with new stuff. A seemingly endless obsession that we can break but is hard to stop, especially if we have been taught to be frugal.

When our storage facilities for it all become stuffed with stuff and overflowing, we buy places to store it. Perhaps an outside storage shed or shipping container or pod or choose our new home based on it having available a basement. Or we even drive to a site where we’ve rented our own extra self-storage space, a place where we can lock up all our excess stuff for those ‘just in case’ scenarios.

Ah! But what of those people that embrace the minimalist lifestyle I hear you mention. Where there is barely a spot safe to place a mug of coffee and anything remotely useful for daily living is cleverly hidden behind a smart cabinet door. What about that? Will it work for you, the horse owner, with not just all the usual human stuff but also the abundance of equine tack and equipment, riding gear and the like? I think not.

For horse owners a vacant stall in the barn soon becomes an extra storage space to place those awkward items that don’t fit easily in cupboards, like tools and skips and broken-down equipment.

However, the likelihood of a stall standing empty without an equine resident for any length of time is remote, unless the horse aficionado(s) has reached the retirement stage of their life or for some temporary reason is casting horse ownership to one side, such as their horse crazy kids have flown the nest.

Barndo Living – Smart Storage Ideas

Let’s start at the top. The living space for human use within the structure.

Most Barndo designs offer a good size wardrobe space in a closet in the bedroom. A good start indeed, but not sufficient for all our needs. Here are some ideas to increase storage space for clothing and personal belongings close to hand:

Choose beds with storage drawers beneath. These beat the ‘shove it under the bed’ storage option that simply adds dust to everything and also makes stuff hard to access. Drawers also save you housework time removing the need to clean under the bed.

Instead of a simple headboard over the bed, add a wraparound shelf and cabinet unit. Think RVs, yachts and boats – where there are small cupboards everywhere running the length of the walls. Install cabinets above the bed that run down each wall on either side of the bed. Tip: Custom cabinet work may be expensive to resource. If the D-I-Y project is beyond your comfort level, then check out large box stores such as IKEA or Home Depot, who often have units that you can either use ‘as is’ or cut down to fit with a little ingenuity.

At the end of the bed set a storage bench that incorporates a soft seat on top. This makes a great spot for storing bulky bed linens, blankets and extra throws/pillows and a place to sit to aid with dressing.

Kitchen and Bathroom

Once you reach the kitchen don’t lose storage space above the fridge or other appliances. The kitchen area will likely already offer good storage solutions but don’t be shy to add to it if it falls short. Literally. Go higher and run cabinets all the way to the ceiling. If necessary to afford reach, buy a fold away small step ladder and tuck it behind or to the side of the fridge.

Similarly in the bathroom add storage wherever there is workable space. Obviously below the vanity but also above it. Rather than just a mirror on the wall, instead install a mirrored cabinet that you can use for storing make-up and medical supplies.

Above the toilet and around the tank, include shelving which will be perfect for non-breakable lightweight items ( you don’t want a heavy object to accidentally fall in the toilet and shatter the porcelain). Paper goods such as toilet rolls and tissues, towels, and a myriad of other supplies can find their home here.

The Living Space

The disadvantage of open plan living areas is it lessens the availability of full height walls for storage. But adding an island with drawers, overhead shelving and archways, are all ways to increase storage space.

Bench seating installed along a wall can offer hidden storage beneath. A great location for kids toys, excess footwear, small vacuums, and long-handled items like mops or brushes. Couches and chairs can be purchased that offer compartments for storage under the seat and inside the armrests. Most soft and some hard furniture in today’s marketplace offer integral charging stations for electronic device needs.

Coffee tables that have shelves or drawers below will provide a nest for books ( as a writer and confirmed book lover I hope you still use the printed variety occasionally at least!), placemats, board games, children’s smaller toys.

A fold-up desks can be added to a wall for use when the need arises, and these can also double up as a small dining table. Fold-up chairs can be stored in bench seating for occasional use.

Outside Options

If your Barndo has a porch or balcony space, you may be able to provide banked seating options against the wall with storage beneath. Hopefully a lockable arrangement, but at least a good spot for barn boots or larger, messy items.

A small, shed set close-by to the main Barndo structure can also provide valuable storage for items that don’t mind temperature fluctuations. Shed designs have come a long way over the past decades, and are no longer the dark, spider infested hovel at the end of the garden that your grandparents may have used for gardening. Check out all these options!

Select Furniture Wisely

Corners of the room offer excellent options for floor to ceiling cabinetry. Whenever you buy or look at furniture, always search not just for visual appeal, but also choose furniture styles that offer maximum cubic feet of storage within. Go tall and wide, don’t lose space above your head height where you can avoid it.

Whatever storage space you have always leverage it by keeping it well-organized. Consider adding interior shelving to cabinets and compartmentalize the drawers; use specialist racks for smaller items such as herbs, and rotate foods in date order so you are not duplicate buying and can easily see what you have on hand.

Use The Two-Sided Door

The great thing about doors is they are sturdy and have two sides. Source storage solutions that hang onto the top of the door or add hooks for bathrobes and coats.

Protect your doors with a hard-wearing paint (such as an enamel paint) in darker colors so they don’t show scuff marks from zips on coats/jackets or stain them with a durable wood stain to alleviate the problem altogether.

Hooks and Rails

Railings can help maintain a low-profile storage solution for narrow spaces. Hooks placed on the side of cabinetry and back of cupboard doors can offer flexibility for hanging small linens, towels or kitchen equipment.

Pack It Right

Watch a few TV shows on hoarding and cleaning/organizing to give you some innovative and cheap ideas of how to maximize the storage you do have available and learn how to organize things the best way. For example: rolling up certain items of clothing versus folding can make it easier to access and take less space.

Buy Less At A Time

When it comes to provisions especially food and household supplies, consider using auto-ship and home delivery services. Not only will this keep your food supplies fresher it will also take less room in the cupboard.

Specifics For Storage Of Horse Supplies

Much of the above information applies to your tack room/feed room space in your horse stabling area below. A dedicated storage space within the stall area of the Barndominium makes sense. Here are some specific ideas on how to design your tack/feed room.

The upstairs/downstairs living arrangement with horses does require some careful thought, especially in regard to the design elements. For example, you may think that having an internal staircase between top and bottom is a good idea, but actually it likely is not. This is well-explained here by Justin Zook, owner of the leading modular Barndo producer in the country, Horizon Structures.

Take Home Message

Remember whatever you decide to store, keeping it in good condition is a must. Whether that is expensive top-quality horse hay supplies or an heirloom photograph album.

The better storage options you have the easier it will be to keep your Barndominium clean and enjoyable to live in – so it is well-worth setting yourself up with smart storage options when you begin rather than becoming overwhelmed on moving day.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures: One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC was founded by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

Media Contact: NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com

Photos are available on request.