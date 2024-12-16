Horse Doctors Embrace the Magic of Learning at AAEP Convention in Orlando

As equine veterinary medicine coalesces around a new vision for its future, horse doctors from around the world embraced the power of learning and connection during the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 70th Annual Convention in Orlando, Fla., Dec. 7–11.

Registered attendees comprised 4,934 veterinary professionals, veterinary students, guests and exhibitors. More than 400 additional equine practitioners have registered so far for the virtual convention education experience.

“The AAEP Annual Convention fills a unique spot in the equine CE landscape, offering the advantages of size while maintaining a personal feel,” said AAEP Executive Director David Foley. “With outstanding presenters imparting practical take-homes across the entire spectrum of practice type and medical specialty, and inclusion of more small-group discussion opportunities to continue knocking down traditional barriers to career sustainability, the 2024 convention truly was an exceptional experience for attendees.”

With a choice from among 113.75 hours of RACE-accredited continuing education offerings, practitioners acquired new evidence-based diagnostics and treatments for the varied conditions that affect the health and soundness of all horses regardless of breed or use. Attendees also took advantage of expanded opportunities for engagement with colleagues to elevate their success and enjoyment of practice during Member Roundtables and new Mane Connection conversations.

Beyond outstanding practical education, practitioners and students connected with colleagues old and new at daily social and networking events. They also shopped for their next practice investment among 330 exhibiting companies in the world’s largest in-person equine veterinary marketplace.

2025 officers installed: Dr. Tracy Turner of Stillwater, Minn., was installed as AAEP’s 71st president. He is joined as a 2025 officer by President-Elect Dr. Sarah Reuss of Littleton, Colo.; Vice President Dr. Eric Mueller of Sunset, S.C.; Treasurer Dr. Mitchell Rode of Berryville, Va.; and Immediate Past President Dr. Katie Garrett of Lexington, Ky.

New members of the board of directors are Dr. Ty Corbiell of Cluny, Alberta; and Dr. Phoebe Smith of Los Olivos, Calif.

Annual awards bestowed: Five AAEP members and a nonprofit aftercare organization were honored for outstanding contributions to the horse and profession during the Dec. 10 President’s Luncheon:

AAEP Research Award – Dr. Noah Cohen, College Station, Texas

Distinguished Educator – Academic Award: Dr. Katie Sheats, Raleigh, N.C.

Distinguished Educator – Mentor Award: Dr. Tom Riddle, Lexington, Ky.

Distinguished Service Award: Dr. Bruce Whittle, Trenton, Mo.

AAEP President’s Award – Dr. Sara Langsam, Garden City, N.Y.

A. Gary Lavin Equine Welfare Award – Caribbean Thoroughbred Aftercare, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

Over $500,000 in scholarships awarded: Through the generosity of its scholarship program and supporting partners, The Foundation for the Horse—charitable arm of the AAEP—awarded $540,000 in scholarships to 25 veterinary students, a postdoctoral researcher, and a recent PhD graduate researcher.

Looking ahead, the AAEP’s 71st Annual Convention will convene in Denver, Colo., Dec. 6–10, 2025.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

Note: Photos of officers, new board members and award recipients are available by contacting Grace Barrier at gbarrier@aaep.org. Press releases about the award recipients and new board members are available at https://aaep.org/news-updates/press-releases.

