Todd Crawford Crosses Three Million in NRCHA Lifetime Earnings

Pilot Point, Texas—The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) officially announces that NRCHA Professional Todd Crawford has crossed three million dollars in NRCHA lifetime earnings. He reached the milestone after taking the reserve champion title at the 2025 Western Bloodstock Ray Shell Ranch NRCHA World’s Greatest Horseman® finals, held in Fort Worth, Texas, on March 1. He’s just the third NRCHA professional to achieve this honor.

“If you concentrate on the horses, these kinds of milestones take care of themselves,” Crawford said. “You can’t do it without the horses and the people involved.”

Crawford is a fixture in reined cow horse as both an open rider and a go-to coach for nonpro riders. His no-nonsense coaching style has led many of his students to great achievements themselves, which he thinks makes him a better horseman, too.

“The better you can explain something to someone, the better you understand it,” he asserted. “It makes you able to do your job better.”

Looking back on his career, Crawford said winning his first NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity® is a favorite moment in his career, but all the many victories matter to him.

“Winning the Snaffle Bit Futurity was a big milestone, because I’d been second three or four times,” he recalled. “But anytime you win, it’s a huge deal. It gets to be more so now, later in my career, than it might’ve been in the past. When you’re young, you might not appreciate the wins like you should. At this stage of my life, it’s much more gratifying.”

Just a few of Crawford’s many successes include:

2006 NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity® Open Champion with Smart Crackin Chic, where he also became an NRCHA Million Dollar Rider

First-ever NRCHA Two Million Dollar Rider in 2012

Two-time NRCHA Derby Champion (2009 and 2102)

Two-time NRCHA Stakes Champion (2000 and 2006)

Multiple-time finalist in all NRCHA Premier Events and earner of many World Champion titles, with many top-10 finishes

Crawford’s commitment to cow horse—both in the arena and in service to the organization—led him to be inducted into the NRCHA Hall of Fame in 2018.

“We’re so pleased for Todd to reach this milestone in his storied career and grateful for his contributions to NRCHA’s legacy and the part he plays in its future,” shared NRCHA Executive Director Emily Konkel. “We’re fortunate to have many individuals like Todd who represent our sport on a high level with integrity.”

For a complete list of NRCHA Million Dollar Riders, visit www.nrcha.com/nrcha-million-dollar-riders/.

