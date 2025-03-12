Equine Network Foundation Launches ‘Long Live the Horse’ Care Grant to Support Equine Rescues 

Albuquerque, NM – March 10, 2025 – The Equine Network Foundation, in partnership with Zoetis, is proud to announce the launch of the Long Live the Horse Care Grant, a new initiative dedicated to helping equine rescues provide critical veterinary care for horses in need.

With a mission to advance the welfare and well-being of equids and the equestrian community through impactful initiatives and fierce advocacy, the Equine Network Foundation is committed to supporting rescues and equine organizations with essential funding and resources.

The Long Live the Horse Care Grant, spearheaded by A Home for Every Horse, the flagship program of the Equine Network Foundation, offers financial assistance to eligible rescues to help cover the cost of necessary veterinary procedures. Grants will range from $1,000 to $4,500, with funding awarded throughout the year until resources are exhausted.

To be eligible for the grant, a rescue must be a current member in good standing with A Home for Every Horse and the United Horse Coalition. Applications for the Long Live the Horse Care Grant opened on March 1, 2025. Awards will be selected based on need by committee.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Equine Network Foundation on the ‘Long Live the Horse’ Care Grant. This initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring that horses receive the care and support they deserve because they do so much for us. By providing veterinary care funding for equine rescues, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these incredible animals and the dedicated people who care for them. Together with the Equine Network Foundation, we share the value of always being by the side of horses and their caregivers.” – Jen Grant, Head of Marketing, Zoetis U.S. Equine

“Offering grants to our rescue partners has been a goal of ours, and thanks to Zoetis, we are now able to do that. Rescues do so much to help the horses that are the center of all we do and we look forward to being able to help them with the costs of veterinary care through the ‘Long Live the Horse’ Care Grant.” – Melissa Kitchen, Equine Network Foundation and A Home for Every Horse

For more information about the Long Live the Horse Care Grant and to apply, visit https://ahomeforeveryhorse.com/long-live-the-horse-care-grant/ .

A Home for Every Horse brings support and resources to more than 450 rescues across the nation, offering sponsoring partners a way to support the industry as a whole with confidence. A Home for Every Horse is part of the Equine Network Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit established by the Equine Network to support the horse industry.

About Zoetis[ji1] As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $8.5 billion in 2023 with approximately 14,100 employees. For more information, visit Zoetis.com.



The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com