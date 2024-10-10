Brooke USA Launches Hurricane Relief Fund

Supporting Horses and People Affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton

Lexington, KY (October 9, 2024) – Hurricanes Helene and Milton have slammed into the Southeastern United States, displacing people and animals, disrupting health and veterinary systems and leaving families and their beloved equines in desperate need of services and supplies. As Americans in the storm-battered states begin to climb out of the damage, Brooke USA is rallying support efforts and partnering with Equestrian Aid Foundation, EQUUS Foundation and Fleet of Angels to provide first aid, food, clothing and other supplies to equestrian families as well as to equines in need of veterinary care as well as feed and hay.

To support equestrian families distressed by recent hurricanes, Brooke USA has activated its Hurricane Relief Fund (www.BrookeUSA.org/hurricane-relief) and launched an emergency campaign with 100% of the monies raised allocated to partner organizations. Brooke USA is focused on helping more people and animals receive the lifesaving support they deserve. Gifts to Brooke USA allow for efficient response to these emergencies with dedicated funds to each organizational partner.

Equestrian Aid Foundation (www.equestrianaidfoundation.org) assists people from all corners of the horse world within the United States who are coping with a catastrophic injury, illness, or occurrence. Members of the equestrian community who have been directly affected by the storms are invited to apply for emergency grants to help cover basic and essential living expenses by emailing contact@equestrianaid.org.

EQUUS Foundation (www.EQUUSFoundation.org) is 100% dedicated to the dual mission of protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Organizations belonging to the EQUUS Foundation Guardians may apply for micro-grant emergency support through the Brooke USA Bridge Grants (www.equusfoundation.org/emergency),or if not an EQUUS Foundation Guardian, contact EQUUS Foundation at mail@equusfoundation.org.

Fleet of Angels (www.FleetofAngels.org) helps horses and the people who love them in times of crisis, such as natural disasters, and personal emergencies. It provides emergency grants to qualified applicants with whatever is needed to provide a solution to temporary challenges directly related to equine care. For grant information or to apply, visit https://Foa-Quicklink.com/EmergencyMicro-GrantApp-FOA.

Funds raised will ensure food and supplies for families and their equines; shelter for people who have lost their homes or for equines who require stabling, and medical and veterinary care and other essential services to those – animal or human – injured or sick.

“Without a doubt, horses make great contributions to the livelihood and well-being of people. These animals play an essential role in our lives. This is why Brooke USA is calling upon our donors and friends to help both people and horses across the affected states who are victims of Hurricane Helene and Milton,” stated Emily Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA. “Our Brooke family of supporters are known for their generosity. This is certainly a situation where we can come together and help as the livelihoods of people and lives of horses and other equines are affected,” added Dulin.

Restoring livelihoods for the most vulnerable disaster survivors – both human and animal – is at the heart of Brooke USA’s mission. Long-term care of these displaced equines will be the most pressing need. Brooke USA’s goal is to repair and rebuild communities by providing funds to support disaster recovery efforts. Catastrophic natural episodes such as these hurricanes can have devastating effects on horses as well as humans. “Delivering relief after a disaster not only sustains life, but also gives hope for the future and provides for potential full economic recovery” explained Dulin.

In the past, Brooke USA has partnered with organizations working on the ground and supporting the needs of equines and their owners – whether it was during the floods in Pakistan, the earthquake in Morocco, Hurricane Ian in Florida, or the wildfires in California and Texas.

To donate to Brooke USA Foundation’s Hurricane Relief Fund, please visit www.brookeusa.org/hurricane-relief.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies. To learn more about Brooke USA, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

