Humane Society to become “Humane World for Animals” to better reflect the organization’s mission and presence 70 years after founding

Organization debuts new ad campaign featuring exclusive music from supporter and Grammy-nominated global pop superstar Sia

WASHINGTON (Feb. 13, 2025) – The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International announced today that they will change their name to Humane World for Animals to clarify their longstanding shared mission to create lasting change for animals everywhere. The change takes effect today and underscores the organization’s global impact while highlighting its commitment to all animals.

For more than 70 years, the Humane Society family of organizations has worked to tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering. Working across the U.S. as the Humane Society of the United States, the organization later added the strength of Humane Society International—which works to protect animals in now 50 countries—and Humane Society Legislative Fund, its U.S. political affiliate, which will become the Humane World Action Fund. Through investigations, public education, direct care, corporate reform and public policy work, the organization has improved the lives of billions of animals globally. Today, to convey the organization’s scope and bold work, it is bringing together all three groups under the Humane World name. Coinciding with the evolved name, the organization is simplifying all logos into a shared mark that communicates its global, all-animals focus.

“Since our founding in 1954, we’ve continued to expand our work to serve animals and maximize our impact,” says Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. “This important next step in our historical journey ensures our global mission and vision for animals are clearly understood. Our new name more effectively conveys the work we do to address cruelty and suffering across a breadth of issues – from factory farms, the fur trade, and animal testing, to trophy hunting, puppy mills, and rescuing animals from disasters and large-scale cruelty cases.”

To officially launch the rebrand, Humane World for Animals will debut a powerful global TV ad envisioning a future without animal cruelty. Set to a newly created never-before-heard rendition of Peter Gabriel’s iconic 1977 hit “Solsbury Hill” recorded by Grammy-nominated pop superstar Sia, the ad brings the organization’s mission to life. Sia’s cover of the song “Solsbury Hill (Humane World for Animals Cover)” is available for streaming, with her proceeds supporting Humane World for Animals.

“As someone who grew up feeling like she didn’t have a voice, I’ve always felt a deep connection to animals and have a strong passion for advocating on their behalf, since they can’t speak for themselves,” says Sia. “I’m honored to be a part of this project with Humane World for Animals, as they work to make a greater impact for the animals we love.”

“If we want to leave a habitable world for our grandchildren and their own kids, we have to change our relationship with the natural world and with all the wonderful creatures we share it with,” says Peter Gabriel. “I am delighted that Solsbury Hill has been chosen for the Humane World for Animals campaign and hope it may be useful in helping to continue to build a platform of respect, care, and compassion for all sentient beings.”

The emotionally charged, narrative-driven ad, created in partnership with global creative studio Nexus Studios and director Johnny Kelly, uses innovative stop-motion techniques with handmade puppets, cruelty-free materials, and animal-friendly sets. Instead of focusing on animal suffering and abuse, the video highlights the bold vision that drives Humane World for Animals’ work—animals freed from mistreatment, experiencing love, protection, and a brighter future. Each of the five animal stories featured in the ad carries profound meaning, showcasing the impact of the organization’s global efforts to end animal cruelty.

“Our new name, imagery, and brand story clarifies the work we stand for:tackling the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change,” says Alison Corcoran, chief development and marketing officer of Humane World for Animals. “While our name and branding will change, our ongoing commitments and core priorities have not. With this evolved brand will come the ability to express a clear, compelling and comprehensive view that grows support, attracts a new generation of advocates and supporters, and connects with more partners to make a bigger difference for animals around the world.”

As part of the rebrand, Humane World for Animals has deployed an integrated marketing campaign, managed and executed by entertainment marketing agency FlyteVu. This includes high-visibility billboards across Australia, Canada, India, New York City and the U.K; TV, streaming as well as audio ads; and a social/digital campaign spanning global reach with support from celebrities and influencers. Strategic counsel was provided by global brand consultancy Lippincott in developing the new name, logo, and brand positioning.

Watch the ad spot and a behind-the-scenes look into its creation. See Humane World for Animals in action. Stream Sia’s “Solsbury Hill (Humane World for Animals Cover).”

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world. humaneworld.org

