Superheros of the Horse World To Kick Off the 2024 Hampton Classic

Join us once again – on Monday, August 26th, for the annual Hampton Classic Adoption Day sponsored by Georgina Bloomberg with adoptable horses presented by the EQUUS Foundation from 1:30 to 3:00 pm in the Grand Prix Ring — and a sneak preview on Sunday, August 25th, during the Opening Ceremony with a parade of adoptable horses.

Bloomberg will emcee the event with Jill Rappaport, renowned animal advocate and award-winning author and media personality, Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP, who organizes the event, Brianne Goutal-Marteau, EQUUS Foundation EQUUStar and top equestrian, and newest EQUUS Foundation EQUUStar, Serena Marron.

New this year, New York State Mounted Officer and Horse Trainer, Mary Elena Moran, will educate guests on how to transition a horse from one career to the next so they never become at risk. “I believe that police and therapy horses are the Superheros of the horse world and transforming a rescued horse into that real life superhero, I believe, is the ultimate rescue transformation,” says Moran. “After seeing the transformation, will others then believe and give the underdog a chance? I hope to inspire it to be so.”

Moran holds a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice-Police Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, is a DCJS certified mounted police instructor, is a Level 3 Harmony Horsemanship certified Instructor, as well as a certified practitioner of Equine Facilitated Learning modalities: Natural Lifemanship with a Trauma Focus and Equine Experiential Education.

Participating EQUUS Foundation Guardian charities include Rising Starr Horse Rescue, Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship and The Equus Effect. Rising Starr Horse Rescue will present adoptable horses. Endeavor, The EQUUS Effect, and Rising Starr, through its partnership with Standfast Alliance, provide information on Equine Assisted Services and the impact of the horse-human bond on the well-being of people.

Tim Fitzgerald of Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine will again be on hand to talk about horse anatomy and horse shoeing. The members of the Long Island University Equestrian Team will be providing much-appreciated volunteer support. The HEART Equine Ambulance will be available for tours and the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk will be on hand to collect donations of new and gently used riding apparel for equestrians in need.

“We love this wonderful day to inspire visitors and exhibitors and create awareness of critical horse welfare issues as well as to find adoptable horses homes and new opportunities”, said Valerie Angeli, VP, EQUUS Foundation, who organizes the event. “Having an animal adoption event at such a prestigious show as the Hampton Classic allows us to share the stories of so many horses that are not often seen or heard. We are so happy to help make this day shine for horses and dogs who need a second chance and a loving, forever home.”

Learn more at https://equusfoundation.org/hamptonclassic

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America’s horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org, Website: equusfoundation.org.

ABOUT THE HAMPTON CLASSIC: The Hampton Classic will be held August 25-September 1, 2024, at 240 Snake Hollow Road, Bridgehampton, NY 11932. As one of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, and a premier destination for horse people, the Hampton Classic is a much-anticipated stop on the summer tour. The Hampton Classic Horse Show is in a class all its own, both in the minds of spectators and horse people alike. Contact the Hampton Classic at PO Box 3013, Bridgehampton, NY 11932, Tele: (631) 537-3177, E-Mail: Info@HamptonClassic.com, Website: www.hamptonclassic.com.

Media Contact:

Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550