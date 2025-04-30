What is the unquenchable attraction that so many girls and women have to horses?

In Horse Lovers: Unpacking The Female Fascination (Horse Feed Press) St. Paul, Minnesota journalist, author and lifelong horse lover Karin Winegar does the deepest dive yet into the nature of horse craziness, that joy so many feel in the presence of horses. Horse Lovers untangles the roots of female horse craziness, sizes it up, assesses its causes and effects. It is a trail of exaltations, adventures and wide ranging inquiries with everyone from pony-struck toddlers to novelists, poets, extreme athletes and scientists. Horse Lovers is about a colorful worldwide culture, about vivid lives and fundamentally about a unique form of love.

It includes more than three decades of riding adventures and interviews in the U.K. and North America as well as thoughts from:

Castle McLaughlin, horsewoman, social anthropologist, former Curator of North American Ethnography at Harvard’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology

Maxine Kumin, New Hampshire horsewoman, 1973 Pulitzer Prize winner, Poet Laureate of New Hampshire

Ginger Kathrens, Colorado-based PBS documentary filmmaker, author

Carole Federighi, Maryland-based attorney, endurance rider and 600-mile Mongol Derby competitor

Juliette Suhr, California, top endurance rider, author, multiple Tevis Cup 100-mile rides

Dr. Elizabeth Lawrence, DVM, Tufts University cultural anthropologist, author

Dr. Susan Abraham, horsewoman and psychiatrist, former head of adult services in Putney, Vermont

Lynn Lloyd, MFH Red Rock Hounds, Reno, California and author

Rita Mae Brown, Charlottesville, Virginia author, feminist and civil rights activist, MFH Oakridge Hunt

Mary Lynn Kittelson, author, Minnesota Jungian analyst and psychologist

Gloria Austin, Ocala, international champion carriage driving competitor, driving museum owner

Collette Morgan, horsewoman and owner of the foremost children’s bookstore (2016) in the U.S.

Dr. Anne Perkins, horsewoman, professor of Animal Behavior, creator of the Human-Animal Bond Program in anthrozoology at Carroll College in Helena, Montana

Horse Lovers is available at independent book stores, select saddleries, and through Amazon.

It is also available through Itasca Books in Minneapolis .

For more information contact : Bonnie Harris, www.waxmarketing.com

Media Contact:

Karin Winegar

horseklw@aol.com