Abigail Boatwright, Co-presenter

ABIGAIL BOATWRIGHT is an award-winning writer and photographer for more than a dozen Western stock horse magazines and lifestyle publications, and she writes copy for a variety of platforms including press releases, bios, website copy, brochures, email campaigns, and newsletters. Her equine photography has graced 25 magazine covers as well as appeared in commercial print ads and product packaging. Abigail proofreads for several publications. This year, her tenth as a freelancer, Abigail was the contract managing editor for brand-new special publication Western Life, presented by Horse Illustrated.

Together with Kate Byars, Abigail co-owns The Freelance Remuda, a podcast and resource for professionals in equine media.

Abigail lives in Fort Worth, Texas, with her husband and two children.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021, 9:30 to 10:30 am

3 Ways to Increase Freelancer Productivity

The Freelance Remuda leaders, Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars present a session for freelancers on increasing productivity. Freelancing, as a verb, defines someone that produces, sells, and accomplishes, and those three tasks take time. With proper systems in place to juggle assignments effectively, manage project billing and promote your business to increase opportunities, a freelancer can check off every item on the to-do list.

Posted in: