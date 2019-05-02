Kali Platt, Marketing

KALI PLATT is Account Manager at Catapult Creative Labs. Platt is an integrated communications and marketing ninja with more than 5 years’ experience working with leading, respected brands in the outdoor, equine, arts, food and beverage industries. Her specialties include media campaigns, creative brainstorming, and coming up with that one, unique idea that hits the bulls-eye.

Saturday, June 1 - 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The Top 30 Marketing Questions Answered

What are the burning questions companies are asking us to answer? Everything from digital best practices to branding tactics to influencer marketing - we cover it all. Find out if yours is on the list! And if it’s not, you’re guaranteed to learn something new.