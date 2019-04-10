AHP Webinar: Look at Me – 7 Tips to Make Your Work Stand Out on Social

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. CT

Presenter: Erin Richards

Host: Jeremy McGovern, AHP Vice-President

Organizer: Chad Mendell, Equiseen

To register online for this free webinar, CLICK HERE

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7491283180379462669

Registration is available to AHP members only.

As media professionals, we live in a world where readers get the majority of their news from social media outlets. But how do you make your work stand out? Erin Richards will discuss practical tips for Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, where voice, presentation and even headlines determine whether your story rises amid the sea of other content. She will also discuss how to present yourself on those sites, an essential element of branding for both writers, publications and content producers.

About the Presenter

Erin Richards is a national K-12 education reporter for USA Today who lives a dual life as a hunter/jumper enthusiast. Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Richards has spent her career bridging the worlds of equine sports and mainstream media. As a news reporter and editor for more than a decade at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Richards regularly brought equine-related features into the daily line-up. Meanwhile, her authoritative reporting on schools, which often features narrative and explanatory elements, has won state and national awards. Richards started as a freelance writer for the Chronicle of the Horse and US Equestrian magazines while training horses at her family’s former stable outside of St. Louis, Missouri. Today, her Thoroughbred-Trakehner, Hobbes, is her solace from education policy and politics.

Note: Erin will present a zoomed-in version of this webinar session titled “Headlines! They Aren't Just for Editors Anymore” at the AHP Equine Media Conference. This session will focus just on the critical skill of headline writing in an age of social media.

This webinar will be available on demand in the Members Only area of the AHP website www.americanhorsepubs.org.

If you missed attending any of the previous webinars, the following on demand webinar recordings are available in the Members Only area of the website: (login required)

Suggestions for future topics for the AHP Webinar Series may be submitted to Jeremy McGovern at jmcgovern@lessitermedia.com.