Kate Bradley Byars, Co-presenter

As the Communications Manager for the National Reined Cow Horse Association since February 2021, KATE BRADLEY BYARS delves into all aspects of media and marketing. From editing and writing for the member magazine the NRCHA’s Reined Cow Horse News to handling social media to managing the signage, scripts and video content that is created and communicated at the five major events the NRCHA produces annually, it’s all in her realm. Before this position, Kate served as the Contributing Editor for Morris Communication’s magazines Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News (and online), and Barrel Horse News, as well as contributed to the National Reining Horse Association’s The Reiner.

Kate began her publishing career in 2010 as an assistant editor with Western Horseman. Through life changes, she became a full-time freelancer in 2014. Over the years, the American Quarter Horse Journal, Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News, Barrel Horse News, Paint Horse Journal, Chrome, Horse Illustrated, Horse & Rider, Young Rider, and others published articles with her byline and photographs. In addition to those written works, her photographs have also been published in America’s Horse and Barrel Horse News’ Stallion Register, with images used in advertising for Platinum Performance, Aaron Ranch, Troxel Helmets, K Bar J Leather, Anderson Bean Boot Company, Rios of Mercedes Boot Company and Olathe Boot Company.

In December 2016, Abigail Boatwright and Kate launched The Freelance Remuda. Their goal has been to educate freelancers about professionalism, industry expectations and help them elevate their business.

Currently, Kate resides in the Texas Hill Country with her husband, Robert, and their two Labradors, Huk Fin and Hattie, as well as her Quarter Horse, Bernie.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021, 9:30 to 10:30 am

3 Ways to Increase Freelancer Productivity

The Freelance Remuda leaders, Abigail Boatwright and Kate Bradley Byars present a session for freelancers on increasing productivity. Freelancing, as a verb, defines someone that produces, sells, and accomplishes, and those three tasks take time. With proper systems in place to juggle assignments effectively, manage project billing and promote your business to increase opportunities, a freelancer can check off every item on the to-do list.

