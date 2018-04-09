Rob Ristagno, Online Revenue

ROB RISTAGNO drives dramatic online revenue growth for content creators. He’s a professional speaker, author, and the CEO of The Sterling Woods Group, a firm that helps companies lock in 50%+ growth. Rob and the team teach clients his Five Forces Framework, proven to increase sales in any environment.

Prior to starting Sterling Woods, Rob served as a senior executive at several niche media and e-commerce businesses, including America’s Test Kitchen, where Rob was COO. He started his career at McKinsey and holds degrees from the Harvard Business School and Dartmouth College.

Rob is the author of A Member is Worth a Thousand Visitors and a regular speaker at Specialized Information Publishers Association, Niche Media, and Software & Information Industry Association events. He has taught courses at Harvard University and Boston College.

SATURDAY MORNING

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Less is More: Grow Online Revenue with Just Your Best Customers

Forget the small fish – follow your Whales! You’ve got great content and you want to use it to make more money online. This talk will show you just how to do that. We’ll start off by explaining why it’s vital to identify your very best customers, your “Whales,” like Steve Wynn or the mobile gaming industry did, and focus relentlessly on their wants and needs. Then we’ll review specifics strategies for maximizing revenue from innovating with your most loyal fans and business partners. You’ll leave this interactive session with action steps, data, and case studies that will make you confident that you, too, can grow your equine publishing business online by focusing on your top customers.

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Open Your Treasure Trove – Launch New Products with the Content and Audience You Already Have

It’s six to seven times easier to sell to an existing customer than a new one. So, what’s the problem? Many equine publishers don’t have enough different products in their portfolio to take advantage of this phenomenon! This presentation will walk you through how to build a “Product Pyramid” – a series of products to sell across all stages of a customer’s lifecycle including data-related products. (data journalism). We’ll play some games, review some case studies, and go over a proven framework for incepting and launching new products with ease.