Tania Casselle, Writing and Mindfulness Workshop

Friday, May 31 - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Zen in the Art of Writing Workshop with Tania Casselle and Sean Murphy

In this contemplative writing workshop we’ll explore how meditation and mindfulness practices can stimulate the creative process and open the mind to new possibilities, with special emphasis on freeing the natural flow of the creative process and finding or deepening our most natural writing voices. We’ll combine meditation, mindfulness and sensory awareness practices with writing practice and other exercises to stimulate creativity and encourage fresh ideas. Most importantly, we’ll rediscover the freedom, playfulness, and joy that made us want to write in the first place. As a process-oriented rather than critically-oriented workshop, this is open to everyone at all levels of writing experience.