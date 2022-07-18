AHP Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Welcome New Directors Emily Dulin and Milt Toby

Elections for the AHP Board of Directors were held on May 14th at the General Membership Meeting during the Back to the Bluegrass Conference in Lexington, Kentucky. Two new directors, Emily Marquez-Dulin and Milt Toby, were added to the board. The following directors were re-elected: Jennifer Denison, Emily Esterson, Jeremy McGovern, Katie Navarra, Jennifer Paulson, Barrie Reightler, and Larri Jo Starkey.

Emily Marquez-Dulin is an accomplished leader and corporate administrator with over 25 years of experience in management, strategic planning, fundraising, marketing, advertising, public relations, community/corporate outreach, special events, and promotions.

At present, Dulin is the Chief Executive Officer of Brooke USA, the US sister organization to Brooke, the largest international organization focused on the humane treatment of working equines in some of the poorest countries across the globe.

She has also served as consultant for Miami-based nonprofits seeking to create a local presence, building a Board of Directors with a focus on expansion and governance, and/or developing a fundraising function to increase donor support. These include The Women’s Breast & Heart Initiative, Goodwill Industries of South Florida, Fuente Latina, and PAWS4YOU Rescue. She’s a coveted speaker on major gift fundraising, the role of the board of directors, and special event planning.

Before joining Brooke USA, Dulin worked as Executive Director for Southern Florida and Puerto Rico at the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS). She managed the organization’s fundraising efforts there, including the highly recognized programs Team In Training, Light The Night, and Man & Woman of the Year. At LLS, she served as the Major Gift Officer for the area and was the lead in securing a $4 million leadership gift. Dulin briefly served as Area Executive Director of the American Cancer Society’s Miami-Dade and Monroe Chapter. She attained the Chapter’s income goal for the first time in five years.

Dulin also served as the Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami and has been credited with the financial stability of the organization, ensuring the establishment of reserve funds and the merger with other animal welfare nonprofits to grow the organization

She earned a Master of Arts in public relations administration and a Bachelor of Arts degree in foreign languages from the University of Miami. Procter & Gamble de Venezuela trained her in brand management, and she is certified in “The Art of Asking” by the Institute of Charitable Giving.

Dulin is the recipient of the prestigious Price Waterhouse Up & Comers Award and the United Way’s Dorothy Shula Award. She is listed in Who’s Who of Female Executives and Who’s Who in America. She recently received the Miami Women Who Rock Award for her work in the not-for-profit sector.

Dulin lives in Doral, Florida, with her husband Doug, son Matthew, granddaughter kitty Moxie, parrot 6-14, and an array of reptiles and fish.

Milt Toby is past President of the American Society of Journalists and Authors, the country’s largest organization dedicated to freelance writers. He won the Dr. Tony Ryan Book Award for Dancer’s Image: The Forgotten Story of the 1968 Kentucky Derby and two American Horse Publications Editorial Awards for Dancer’s Image and Noor: A Champion Thoroughbred’s Unlikely Journey from California to Kentucky. His most recent book, Taking Shergar: Thoroughbred Racing’s Most Famous Cold Case, was named the best horse racing book at the 2019 EQUUS Film & Arts Fest and was a semi-finalist for the Dr. Tony Ryan Award. His current book project is a social history of performance-enhancing drugs in Thoroughbred racing.

Toby served as a director on the AHP Board from 2010 to 2013 and has been a frequent speaker on media law at the AHP Equine Media Conference.

The newly elected board of directors met to elect the Officers, Executive Board members, and the Advisory Director. President Jeremy McGovern appointed past President Whitney Allen as Presidential Advisor.

The American Horse Publications 2022-2023 Board of Directors was introduced Saturday evening before the AHP Equine Media Awards. To learn more about the current board members, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/category/board-of-directors/

Executive Board

Jeremy McGovern, President, WI

Katie Navarra, Vice-President, NY

Jennifer Denison, Secretary-Treasurer, AZ

Jennifer Paulson, Executive Board Member, CO

Barrie Reightler, Executive Board Member, MD

Whitney Allen, Presidential Advisor, KY

Directors

Emily Dulin, FL

Emily Esterson, NM

Larri Jo Starkey, TX

Milt Toby, KY

Pat Trowbridge, Advisory Director, CA

Honored for their service to AHP were Whitney Allen, President from 2017 to 2022; Diana De Rosa, a board member from 2010-2022 and the 2016-2017 President; and Emily Koenig, who served on the board from 2012-2022.

“AHP is grateful for the leadership and dedication of the past and current board members who have contributed to the growth of the association,” Executive Director Christine Brune said. “The past few years have been especially challenging during the pandemic. However, AHP has continued to move forward thanks to these individuals.”

American Horse Publications (AHP) is a professional membership association that promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

