AHP Announces Dallas as 2025 Equine Media Conference Location

Charlottesville, Virginia, September 13, 2024 – American Horse Publications is excited to announce Dallas, Texas as the destination for its 2025 Equine Media Conference, to be held May 15-17, 2025, at the Doubletree Galleria Dallas.

“The board of directors of AHP is really excited about next year’s venue,” explained AHP president Barrie Reightler. “We are ready to jump into planning our 2025 annual conference and bring our members together for a classic AHP experience.”

This “members only” AHP event features three days of educational sessions and unique opportunities to build industry relationships.

“The AHP conference never disappoints,” said past attendee and sponsor Rebecca Didier of Trafalgar Square Books. “Providing valuable networking opportunities and continuing to grow our businesses and careers ensures a thriving equine media industry and a positive, supportive community we can learn from and enjoy. It is absolutely worth being a member and attending the conference.”

Information about the schedule, speakers, and registration details will be available in early 2025. In the meantime, current AHP members are encouraged to save the date, and prospective members involved in equine content creation, publishing, and marketing are invited to join AHP to gain access to this valuable experience and many other member benefits. Learn more at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/become-an-ahp-member/.

American Horse Publications is a professional association of over 350 equine-related media, professionals, associations, and businesses. Established in 1970, AHP has continued to promote better relationships and communication within the equine media industry.

Media Contact:

Amy Sales

Executive Director

(804) 643-4433, ext. 5

amy.sales@easterassociates.com

www.americanhorsepubs.org

Posted in: