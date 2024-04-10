AHP Announces Easter Associates to Succeed Chris Brune

After an intensive year-long search, AHP is proud to announce that Easter Associates, Inc., a renowned full-service association management firm based in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been selected as Chris Brune’s successor to lead AHP into the future.

The Committee conducted a thorough and rigorous search to identify the ideal firm to lead the organization forward. Brune has led AHP since 1992, providing strategic guidance and steady leadership throughout the significant changes the equine media industry has experienced during the last three decades.

“After months of diligent work towards determining the best path forward for AHP, the Board of Directors is very excited about this next chapter in AHP’s 50-year-plus history,” said Barrie Reightler, President of AHP. “Easter Associates was the clear choice for taking AHP forward after the remarkable legacy left by retiring AHP Executive Director Chris Brune. We will miss Chris dearly but know the team at Easter Associates will work hard for AHP and in its best interests just as she did.”

The Easter Associates team delivers expert financial management, marketing, meeting, and event planning services to associations. In addition to AHP, Easter Associates manages the Virginia Thoroughbred Association and works with the Virginia Equine Association and the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association.

“We at Easter Associates are thrilled to embark on this new journey with American Horse Publications,” said Amy V. Sales, CMP, vice president of Easter Associates, Inc. “With a deep-rooted understanding of the horse industry and specialized skills in association management, we’re keen to merge our experience with AHP’s rich heritage. As we gear up for their upcoming annual conference, we are especially eager to meet the AHP members whose passion and dedication to the horse community mirror our own values.”

Sales will attend the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, May 16-18, 2024, and is eager to meet members. If you haven’t already, register today.

For information on attending the 2024 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, May 16-18, visit: https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/2024-ahp-equine-media-conference/

For assistance with member login, email Executive Director Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com.

