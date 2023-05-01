AHP Names 61 Finalists in 2023 Equine Media Awards

AHP Equine Media Awards logo
Posted on May 1, 2023 by

One of the most anticipated events during the annual AHP Equine Media Conference is Saturday night’s Awards Dinner and Presentations at the Meet at the Mesa Conference in Tempe, Arizona. On June 24, 2023, the wait will be over for 61 finalists recognized for excellence in the material they published in 2022.

Submissions to the 2023 Equine Media Awards totaled 515 entries from 87 AHP members. Finalists represent 26 Media Industry members, 25 Media Professional members, and 10 Business members who have advanced to the top five in one or more of the 54 classes.

The AHP award contest, held since 1976, allows members to enter their best content from the previous year. A pool of media professional judges review the submissions and provide constructive comments on every entry.

“AHP Members strive to provide quality content in an ever-changing media environment,” says Chris Brune, Awards Coordinator. “Finalists represent a broad spectrum of media, including print and online journalism, digital media, photography, videography, podcasts, books, and more. This collective body of work does a stellar job of educating, informing, and entertaining equine enthusiasts and horse owners.”

More information available on becoming an AHP member and attending the 2023 Equine Media “Meet at the Mesa” Conference.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2023.

MEDIA INDUSTRY MEMBERS

American Farriers Journal

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

EquiManagement

EQUUS Magazine

EQUUS Television Network

Hoofcare Publishing

Horse Illustrated

Horse&Rider Magazine

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

New Bridge Polo

NRHA Reiner Magazine

Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Sidelines Magazine

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Florida Horse

US Equestrian Magazine

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horseman

MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS

Megan Arszman

Janis Barth

Abigail Boatwright

Jennifer Bryant

Kate Bradley Byars

Paige Cerulli

Jade Currid

Jennifer Denison

Susan DiFelice

Christina Keim

Kathryn Lauritzen

Douglas Lees

Elizabeth Moyer

Katie Navarra

Julianne Neal

Shelley Paulson

Kristin Pitzer

Allison Rehnborg

Natalie Keller Reinert

Chelsea Schneider

Anna Sochocky

L.A. Sokolowski

Julie June Stewart

Lucile Vigouroux

Heather Wallace

AFFILIATE BUSINESS & NONPROFIT MEMBERS

Athletic Equestrian

Boehringer Ingelheim

Freedom Health, LLC/SUCCEED

Kentucky Equine Research

National Cutting Horse Association

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Platinum Performance, Inc.

Straight Arrow Inc.

United States Hunter Jumper Association

Valley Vet Supply

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

Posted in: