AHP Names 61 Finalists in 2023 Equine Media Awards

One of the most anticipated events during the annual AHP Equine Media Conference is Saturday night’s Awards Dinner and Presentations at the Meet at the Mesa Conference in Tempe, Arizona. On June 24, 2023, the wait will be over for 61 finalists recognized for excellence in the material they published in 2022.

Submissions to the 2023 Equine Media Awards totaled 515 entries from 87 AHP members. Finalists represent 26 Media Industry members, 25 Media Professional members, and 10 Business members who have advanced to the top five in one or more of the 54 classes.

The AHP award contest, held since 1976, allows members to enter their best content from the previous year. A pool of media professional judges review the submissions and provide constructive comments on every entry.

“AHP Members strive to provide quality content in an ever-changing media environment,” says Chris Brune, Awards Coordinator. “Finalists represent a broad spectrum of media, including print and online journalism, digital media, photography, videography, podcasts, books, and more. This collective body of work does a stellar job of educating, informing, and entertaining equine enthusiasts and horse owners.”

More information available on becoming an AHP member and attending the 2023 Equine Media “Meet at the Mesa” Conference.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2023.

MEDIA INDUSTRY MEMBERS American Farriers Journal Barrel Horse News BloodHorse Canadian Horse Journal Chrome EquiManagement EQUUS Magazine EQUUS Television Network Hoofcare Publishing Horse Illustrated Horse&Rider Magazine Keeneland Magazine Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred New Bridge Polo NRHA Reiner Magazine Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine Paint Horse Journal Practical Horseman Quarter Horse News Sidelines Magazine The American Quarter Horse Journal The Florida Horse US Equestrian Magazine USDF Connection USHJA In Stride Western Horseman MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS Megan Arszman Janis Barth Abigail Boatwright Jennifer Bryant Kate Bradley Byars Paige Cerulli Jade Currid Jennifer Denison Susan DiFelice Christina Keim Kathryn Lauritzen Douglas Lees Elizabeth Moyer Katie Navarra Julianne Neal Shelley Paulson Kristin Pitzer Allison Rehnborg Natalie Keller Reinert Chelsea Schneider Anna Sochocky L.A. Sokolowski Julie June Stewart Lucile Vigouroux Heather Wallace

AFFILIATE BUSINESS & NONPROFIT MEMBERS

Athletic Equestrian

Boehringer Ingelheim

Freedom Health, LLC/SUCCEED

Kentucky Equine Research

National Cutting Horse Association

National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

Platinum Performance, Inc.

Straight Arrow Inc.

United States Hunter Jumper Association

Valley Vet Supply

American Horse Publications (AHP) has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, and students for over 50 years. The professional membership association promotes excellence in equine media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry through education and networking. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

