AHP Shines Spotlight on Equine Media Rising Stars

American Horse Publications (AHP) announces the inaugural AHP Equine Media NextGen Award which will be presented annually to up-and-coming working equine media professionals who have made a significant impact in advancing equine media while upholding journalistic excellence, integrity, and trust in a competitive communications world.

This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly recognize young equine media professionals whose commitment, dedication, and service have made their careers shine above the rest.

While nominees are not required to be AHP members, the lead nominator of the individual must be an AHP member or employee of an AHP member. Nominees must be between the ages of 25 and 35 years old and reside in the U.S. or Canada. Self-nomination is not permitted. Current AHP staff, contractors, and/or current AHP board members are not eligible.

Deadline for the nominations is December 15, 2020.

AHP Equine Media NextGen Award recipients will be selected by a committee of media professional experts who will review and evaluate the nominations.

American Horse Publications will present up to two AHP Equine Media NextGen Awards annually. Winners will be announced in January 2021. The individual(s) will be recognized on the AHP website and during the Equine Media Conference (in person or virtual). Each winner will receive a plaque recognizing their achievement and a complimentary Media Professional conference registration to the 2021 AHP Equine Media Conference planned for Irving, Texas.

For more information on this special award and guidelines, visit

https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/equine-media-nextgen-award.

Members may access the nomination form in the Member Center on www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Judy Lincoln, AHP Equine Media NextGen Award Coordinator at ahorsepubs2@aol.com to request a form.

American Horse Publications has united equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. The association celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. The non-profit professional membership association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

