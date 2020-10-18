2020: Ruby Tevis

COLLEGE ATTENDING: Midway University

MAJOR: Marketing Communications, with a double minor in Equine Studies and Sports Management

YEAR WON THE AWARD: 2020 50th Anniversary conference in Lexington, KY was cancelled due to the pandemic. Ruby was a 2019 AHP Student Travel Award winner and attended the conference in Albuquerque, NM.

CURRENT POSITION: Her freelance work has been published on the USDF website and in Sidelines Magazine, as a writer, photographer, and manager of their social media promotions and posts.

"The AHP Student Award program has opened up opportunities for me to gain experience in journalism with professional publications. I’ve been offered guidance and a room to grow and make mistakes, while being trusted to take on bigger projects and expand my abilities."

