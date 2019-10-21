Visual Storytelling and Takeaway Tips Made the AHP Regional Workshop a Hit with Attendees

“It’s all about telling a story. High tech and super quality are secondary.” Scott Moore

The 23 attendees at AHP’s second regional workshop in Lexington arrived early at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall on October 7, prepared for a full day of learning and advice from award-winning professional videographer Scott Moore.

The list of topics on the schedule covered everything from basic video equipment to production tips, and examples of Moore’s style of visual storytelling. His passion for his craft and sharing knowledge with others are the reasons he has conducted seminars on videography for both beginners and professionals, and his audience of AHP members included both.

“If you know everything about what I’m shooting, I want to entertain you. If you don’t know anything about it, I want to educate you,” says Moore.

“I think giving people some skills to feel that they can jump into something they might not have tried is one of the best things a workshop like this can do, along with answering technical questions for more experienced folks to help them solve an issue they've been having–and this workshop seemed to do both,” says Glenye Oakford, Senior Content Editor, US Equestrian. She was joined by her husband Christopher Oakford, a freelance writer and Individual member.

Moore encouraged attendees to take notes, ask lots of questions, and be prepared to have fun. And that is exactly how it came down.

“I really enjoyed Scott Moore's knowledgeable expertise in all aspects of videography,” says Anett Mindermann, Owner, Equestrian Lifestyle Photography. “I took lots of notes and created my own to-do list!”

Mindermann wasn’t the only one taking notes. Erin Hsu, Marketing Director at Kentucky Equine Research, not only took copious notes, she is also sharing them with AHP members. “This was the single most USEFUL session I've attended at an AHP event,” says Hsu. “I was able to put his tips into practice the very next day.”

Click here to download Erin Hsu’s Cliff Notes on Video Best Practices for Equine Brands & Media.

As for delivering fun, Moore’s entertaining video “Hillbilly Houseboat” on the Moron Brothers of Kentucky had the audience laughing at the banter and talent of this popular Bluegrass duo.

“I enjoyed looking at Scott Moore’s work,” says Ruby Tevis, Student Member and the 2019 AHP Travel Award Winner. “The atmosphere was light, friendly, and fun.”

After 10 years as a TV news photojournalist and 11 years as Broadcast Branch Manager at the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, where he shot, edited, and produced hunting, fishing, and conservation stories for “Kentucky Afield TV,” Moore now runs the show as an entrepreneur who helps clients tell their story.

As an independent contractor, he could relate to the AHP members who were freelancers, business owners, and those seeking to learn new media skills.

What Sarah Conrad, Digital Content Editor, Horse Illustrated liked most about Moore was that he was a “knowledgeable speaker who could relate to the horse industry but brought knowledge from outside the horse industry for a different perspective. I liked that he had a variety of experience...from news to more storytelling-type video production, to owning his own business.”

Along with learning, AHP members love an opportunity to network with their peers even when they live in the same town.

“I like being able to come together with my colleagues and peers to delve into a topic we want to know more about or hone our skills,” says Jen Roytz, who attended the workshop with Sarah Coleman and Jess Miller, all from Topline Communications.

Not everyone who attended was from Lexington. Members who drove included Bill and Char Rinderknecht from Michigan; Allison Rehnborg from Tennessee, and Anett Mindermann from West Virginia.

“Scott Moore is an expert in the field, personable, and down to earth,” says Bill Rinderknecht, Owner, C Grace Productions. “Loved the location and its history. Thoroughly enjoyed interactions with other publishers/videographers.”

“I really enjoyed getting to meet up and connect with a lot of colleagues in a smaller, more intimate workshop in between the ‘big’ conferences,” says freelance writer Allison Rehnborg Armstrong. She shares her 10 Takeaway Tips from Visual Storyteller, Scott Moore.

Use a tripod for steadier, solid shots. Invest in good audio equipment and take time to make sure your audio is good on site. Use light to your advantage, whether natural or artificial Vary your shots: always grab a tight, medium and wide of every scene. If handheld, make movements intentional and cinematic to avoid shaky-cam-syndrome. Get the details, even the ones you're too tired to get or think you won't need. You'll need them. If using cell phones, shoot horizontal, not vertical. Make it personal. Storytelling is key. Fix problems in the field, not in post. It'll never be as good as if you had just fixed it in the field. Use music and capture and use natural sounds for paragraph breaks in video.

“Judy Lincoln and I were thrilled with the success of AHP’s second regional workshop,” says Chris Brune, Executive Director. “Everyone at The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall are a pleasure to work with. The facility is a perfect size for our workshop and provides a unique and beautiful setting for a meeting. We are grateful to Holly Wiemers at UK Ag Equine Program for her efforts to allow AHP to hold its workshop here.”

“I also appreciate all the work that Lincoln and her subcommittee have done to make both the Lexington workshops a great opportunity for AHP members and their staff to gain skills in professional development,” says Brune.

This year, the lunch break was also a networking opportunity with three tables covering different topics (videography, photography, and marketing) moderated by a fellow member.

“I enjoy the small group setting and appreciate the welcoming atmosphere that AHP creates in these events,” says writer/editor Liz Moyer. “It’s a great opportunity to learn from an expert outside the horse industry, and also learn from fellow attendees.”

Laura Hadley, Marketing Manager, Equine & Companion Animal, Neogen, was a returning workshop attendee. She likes the regional workshop for its “Proximity, friendly attendees, overall interaction and community.”

Other members who attended the workshop included: Victoria Bilas, Digital Marketing Manager, Rachel Sowinski, Graphic Designer, and Joshua Mims, Digital Designer, United States Hunter Jumper Association; Will Burchfield, Video Producer, Neogen; Giulia Garcia, Communications Coordinator, American Association of Equine Practitioners; and Kathleen Haak, Publications Director, The Carriage Journal.

The fun didn’t stop after the workshop concluded. AHP members and friends met at The Backstretch Bar & Grill for an AHP Gathering. Attendees who joined Chris and Judy included Milt Toby and his wife, Roberta Dwyer; Sarah Conrad, Whitney Allen, Emily Koenig, Bill and Char Rinderknecht, Kathleen Haak, Amy Owens, Liane Crossley, and Emily Alberti.

AHP will be back in Lexington for its annual Equine Media Conference on May 28-30, 2020 at the Marriott Griffin Gate Resort and Spa where members will celebrate AHP’s 50th anniversary. Another regional workshop is planned for 2020 in a different location. Stay tuned for more information and another opportunity to learn and connect with your fellow members.

American Horse Publications is a professional association of equine media. Its members include equine-related print and online publications as well as media professionals, students, organizations, and businesses which share an interest in equine media. Established in 1970, American Horse Publications celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2020. For more information about membership or the association, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Chris Brune ahorsepubs@aol.com