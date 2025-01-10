Connections to a Career Begin Here. Apply for the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award.

Deadline Date for applications is January 31.

JANUARY 10, 2025 – American Horse Publications knows about students who are passionate about horses and equine media. The AHP Student Award program, which began in 1993, was initiated to promote awareness to students of the career opportunities available in equine publishing and now the equine media industry.

AHP’s involvement with students is a rewarding experience for both the students and the association. Not only does it offer students a chance to learn about a career they may be passionate about, but it has also given equine media a list of talented young people who have become an asset to our industry.

The 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award Contest recognizes students’ talents by awarding up to two $1,000 travel awards to attend the AHP Cowboy Up Lonestar Seminar Equine Media Conference in Dallas, Texas, on May 15-17, 2025. Travel Award winners can meet leading equine media professionals, publications, organizations, and businesses while learning about career opportunities during the three days of educational sessions and related activities. One Travel Award winner will be selected and announced as the 2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award winner. Equine Network presents cash awards to the winner and runner-up.

For a list of past AHP Equine Media Student Award Winners: https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/category/awards/student-award-winners/

2025 AHP Equine Media Student Award applications and guidelines are available at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/2025-ahp-equine-media-student-award/. Eligible applicants are required to send a completed application form plus additional information by January 31, 2025.

For more information on AHP and its student programs, visit our website at www.americanhorsepubs.org or contact Christy Jenkins, AHP Associate Director, at christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com.

American Horse Publications is a non-profit association of over 400 equine-related publishing media, professionals, associations, and businesses interested in equine media. Established in 1970, AHP has continued to promote better understanding and communication within the equine media industry. Started in 1993, the AHP Student Award program was initiated to promote awareness of the career opportunities available to students.

Media Contact:

Christy Jenkins, Associate Director

American Horse Publications

(804) 822-0042

Email: christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com

www.americanhorsepubs.org

